Arizona Wildcats spring football preview, Pt. 4: Fixing offensive line is critical, colossal task

One player who won’t be part of the team in spring is Davis DiVall. DiVall, a transfer from Baylor, was announced in December as part of Arizona’s 2021 signing class. But DiVall encountered an academic issue that made him ineligible to enroll in January.

DiVall, who’s from Scottsdale, had no prior relationships with the current UA staff. As his family tried to navigate the eligibility issues, DiVall got lost in the shuffle.

DiVall is currently taking UA-approved classes at Scottsdale Community College and is on track to be eligible later this spring. It’s possible he could end up at Arizona later this year. The Wildcats have one more scholarship available for 2021.

Carroll undoubtedly will shuffle the deck and try different combinations in spring. He isn’t averse to playing more than five linemen and said he even prefers it.

We don’t know exactly what Fisch’s offense will look like. But we do know the quarterback will be under center at times, setting up the possibility of play-action passes.

That’s one way to help an offensive line. Another is incorporating tight ends as blockers and receivers. Fisch plans to do that too.