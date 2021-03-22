Arizona Wildcats spring football preview, Pt. 5: Run defense is biggest challenge on Fisch’s toughness agenda

Jedd Fisch wants to bring toughness back to Arizona Wildcats football. On the field, his plan revolves around three basic principles:

Run the ball

Stop the run

Cover kicks

Even in the darkest of times, Arizona has run the ball effectively — even leading the Pac-12 in rushing on occasion.

Aside from the opening kickoff against Arizona State last season — a breakdown of epic proportions — the UA has been decent in kick coverage.

Stopping the run? It’s been a minute.

You have to go all the way back to 2010, when the Pac-12 was the Pac-10, to find the last time the Wildcats ranked in the top half of the conference in run defense. They ranked last each of the past two seasons; last year, Arizona allowed 270.6 rushing yards per game — third most in the nation.

So there’s plenty of work to do. But there’s also cause for optimism.

Two experienced defensive tackles are back thanks to the NCAA not counting last season toward anyone’s eligibility. Reinforcements are on the way at other key positions via the 2021 signing class and the transfer portal.