Arizona Wildcats spring football schedule features early break; spring game on April 9

The Wildcats will hit the field Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. They won’t reconvene in an official, on-field, football-with-coaches capacity until almost two weeks later, coinciding with the university’s spring recess (March 5-13).

All practices are open to the public, with dates and times subject to change. The latter conceivably could be impacted by when the UA basketball teams play in the NCAA Tournament – especially the women’s team, which could host games between March 18 and 21.