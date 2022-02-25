Arizona Wildcats spring football schedule features early break; spring game on April 9

Arizona has released its spring practice schedule, which also features a spring break.
The Wildcats will hit the field Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. They won’t reconvene in an official, on-field, football-with-coaches capacity until almost two weeks later, coinciding with the university’s spring recess (March 5-13).
All practices are open to the public, with dates and times subject to change. The latter conceivably could be impacted by when the UA basketball teams play in the NCAA Tournament – especially the women’s team, which could host games between March 18 and 21.
Here’s the full schedule:
- Wednesday, March 2, 3:40 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 15, 3:25 p.m.
- Thursday, March 17, 3:25 p.m.
- Saturday, March 19, 7 p.m.
- Monday, March 21, 3:25 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 23, 3:25 p.m.
- Friday, March 25, 3:25 p.m.
- Saturday, March 26, 12 p.m.
- Monday, March 28, 3:25 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 30, 3:25 p.m.
- Friday, April 1, 3:25 p.m.
- Saturday, April 2, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 5, 3:25 p.m.
- Thursday, April 7, 3:25 p.m.
- Saturday, April 9, 12 p.m. (spring game)
