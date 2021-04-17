Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 12: WR Jamarye Joiner breaks out in scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second spring scrimmage under the lights at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 12:
* Receiver Jamarye Joiner had had a steady but relatively uneventful camp until Saturday night. He caught a 34-yard fade pass down the left sideline from Will Plummer, then made the play of the night – a contested, one-handed 25-yard TD reception from Kevin Doyle.
* Receiver Stanley Berryhill III had the longest gain of the scrimmage, a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Gunner Cruz. Berryhill bounced off a tackle attempt by Jaydin Young and raced into the end zone. Young earlier intercepted an overthrown Cruz pass.
* Cruz overshot Brian Casteel on the first play from scrimmage. Cruz’s timing has been off on deep throws. UA coach Jedd Fisch said Cruz, a mid-semester enrollee, didn’t have any time to work with receivers before spring practice began.
* Cornerback Treydan Stukes played well despite his right hand being heavily wrapped.
* Although he was victimized on Joiner’s touchdown, cornerback Malik Hausman had his best practice of spring, making several pass breakups.
* Defensive end Jalen Harris continued his strong camp, recording a pair of sacks. His younger brother, Jason Harris, made an impact late, registering a tackle-for-loss and a sack.
* Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa returned a fumble for a touchdown, then punted the ball into the stands.
* Offensive players who scored or made significant plays received a scepter when they approached the sideline. It apparently is the brainchild of assistant strength coach Tiger Jones.
* With Arizona’s top three running backs out, freshman Stevie Rocker Jr. worked with the first-team offense. He continued to make plays, especially in the passing game.
* Michael Wiley and Jalen John have been banged up, so their absence was no surprise. Drake Anderson warmed up but was a late scratch. He worked with a trainer on his lower body just before the scrimmage began and should be back next week, Fisch said.
* Center Josh McCauley returned after missing Thursday’s practice and worked with the first unit.
* Safety Isaiah Mays remained limited but did participate with the second-team defense. Defensive coordinator Don Brown touted Mays’ potential afterward.
* With defensive end JB Brown out because of a respiratory ailment, versatile freshman Paris Shand worked with the first-team defensive line.
* Don Brown said transfer Treshaun Hayward, who’s due to arrive in June, can play either of the inside linebacker spots (“Mike” and “Will”). Fellow transfer Jerry Roberts is projected to play “Sam” but might be able to play the other spots too, Brown said. He intimated that the final 2021 scholarship would be used on a defensive lineman.
* Receiver Jaden Mitchell, who’s rehabbing from knee surgery, dressed and participated in part of warmups. He has yet to practice this spring.
* New UA men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd spoke to the team after practice. Earlier, he was chatting on the sideline with executive senior associate athletic director Erika Barnes.
* Several hundred fans attended the nighttime practice, which also featured cheerleaders and about two dozen members of the UA marching band.
