Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 12: WR Jamarye Joiner breaks out in scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second spring scrimmage under the lights at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 12:

* Receiver Jamarye Joiner had had a steady but relatively uneventful camp until Saturday night. He caught a 34-yard fade pass down the left sideline from Will Plummer, then made the play of the night – a contested, one-handed 25-yard TD reception from Kevin Doyle.

* Receiver Stanley Berryhill III had the longest gain of the scrimmage, a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Gunner Cruz. Berryhill bounced off a tackle attempt by Jaydin Young and raced into the end zone. Young earlier intercepted an overthrown Cruz pass.

* Cruz overshot Brian Casteel on the first play from scrimmage. Cruz’s timing has been off on deep throws. UA coach Jedd Fisch said Cruz, a mid-semester enrollee, didn’t have any time to work with receivers before spring practice began.

* Cornerback Treydan Stukes played well despite his right hand being heavily wrapped.