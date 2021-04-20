Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 13: 'Not much' separation between QBs Cruz, Plummer

The Arizona Wildcats began their final week of spring camp Tuesday. Here are the key notes and takeaways from practice No. 13:

* Coach Jedd Fisch said after practice that “there’s not much” separation between quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer at this point. Fisch won’t name a starting quarterback until sometime in the preseason. Transfer Jordan McCloud will join the competition in June.

* Receiver Tayvian Cunningham had perhaps his best practice, catching a long touchdown pass from Cruz in 11-on-11 play and recording another TD on a deep ball in one-on-ones. Cunningham also has been serving as Arizona’s primary return specialist.

* Cornerback Treydan Stukes had a terrific pass breakup in one-on-ones, using his heavily wrapped right hand to knock down a pass down the left sideline.

* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace made three stops in a row – a pass breakup, an interception and another PBU – during one-on-ones inside the 5-yard line.

* The offense couldn’t move the ball successfully in a practice-ending two-minute drill, but Fisch gave the “win” to that side because of a penalty and made the defense run afterward.