Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 13: 'Not much' separation between QBs Cruz, Plummer
editor's pick

UA spring game is set for noon Saturday; about 200 football alumni expected to attend

Quarterbacks Will Plummer, left, and Gunner Cruz work on dropbacks during drills for the University of Arizona spring season on March 27, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats began their final week of spring camp Tuesday. Here are the key notes and takeaways from practice No. 13:

* Coach Jedd Fisch said after practice that “there’s not much” separation between quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer at this point. Fisch won’t name a starting quarterback until sometime in the preseason. Transfer Jordan McCloud will join the competition in June.

* Receiver Tayvian Cunningham had perhaps his best practice, catching a long touchdown pass from Cruz in 11-on-11 play and recording another TD on a deep ball in one-on-ones. Cunningham also has been serving as Arizona’s primary return specialist.

* Cornerback Treydan Stukes had a terrific pass breakup in one-on-ones, using his heavily wrapped right hand to knock down a pass down the left sideline.

* Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace made three stops in a row – a pass breakup, an interception and another PBU – during one-on-ones inside the 5-yard line.

* The offense couldn’t move the ball successfully in a practice-ending two-minute drill, but Fisch gave the “win” to that side because of a penalty and made the defense run afterward.

* Tailbacks Drake Anderson and Michael Wiley, who did not participate in last Saturday’s scrimmage, dressed but weren’t very involved in 11-on-11 work. Tailback Jalen John remained out.

* Defensive end JB Brown returned after missing the scrimmage because of an illness.

* The Wildcats experimented a bit with their offensive line, at times shifting Donovan Laie from left guard to left tackle and inserting Josh Baker into the left guard spot.

* Fisch said about 200 football alumni are expected to attend Saturday’s spring game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

