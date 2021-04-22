Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 14: Tedy Bruschi in the house; Will Plummer on the rise

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their final practice of spring camp Thursday. Here are some key notes and takeaways from spring practice No. 14:
* Tedy Bruschi, who arrived in Tucson earlier in the day, attended practice. He will be the honorary coach of “Team Blue” during the spring game Saturday. Rob Gronkowski will be the coach of “Team Red.”
* Coach Jedd Fisch is splitting up the first- and second-teamers as evenly as possible for the game. For example, one offense will consist of six ones and five twos, the other the opposite. Each team will have 43 players. The play callers will be Jimmie Dougherty and Brennan Carroll on offense, Don Brown and DeWayne Walker on defense.
* Arizona’s basketball coaches also will be involved. Adia Barnes will be the honorary captain for Bruschi’s side, Tommy Lloyd for Gronkowski’s.
* Fisch said little of his real playbook will be revealed during the scrimmage, which is set to start about 12:07 p.m. Fisch will aid the officials and said he could make mid-scrimmage trades as the game’s “commissioner” to ensure “balance and equity all the way through.”
* Will Plummer, the starting quarterback for Team Blue, had perhaps his best practice of spring Thursday. Plummer played decisively and threw the ball accurately downfield.
* Cornerback Treydan Stukes had another strong practice. The second-year freshman, who joined the team as a walk-on, has finished spring camp on an uptick and seems firmly entrenched with the second unit.
* Tight end Alex Lines had a productive stretch during the final period of 11-on-11, catching two passes and drawing an interference penalty.
* Players who were limited during the no-pads practice included tailbacks Jalen John and Jashon Butler and offensive lineman David Watson.
* Tailback Michael Wiley and safety Gunner Maldonado suited up, but it remains to be seen whether they will participate Saturday. Wiley has a better chance to go than Maldonado.
* Attendees at practice included incoming quarterback Jordan McCloud and Pac-12 Networks announcers Roxy Bernstein and Yogi Roth.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev