Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 14: Tedy Bruschi in the house; Will Plummer on the rise

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their final practice of spring camp Thursday. Here are some key notes and takeaways from spring practice No. 14:

* Tedy Bruschi, who arrived in Tucson earlier in the day, attended practice. He will be the honorary coach of “Team Blue” during the spring game Saturday. Rob Gronkowski will be the coach of “Team Red.”

* Coach Jedd Fisch is splitting up the first- and second-teamers as evenly as possible for the game. For example, one offense will consist of six ones and five twos, the other the opposite. Each team will have 43 players. The play callers will be Jimmie Dougherty and Brennan Carroll on offense, Don Brown and DeWayne Walker on defense.

* Arizona’s basketball coaches also will be involved. Adia Barnes will be the honorary captain for Bruschi’s side, Tommy Lloyd for Gronkowski’s.

* Fisch said little of his real playbook will be revealed during the scrimmage, which is set to start about 12:07 p.m. Fisch will aid the officials and said he could make mid-scrimmage trades as the game’s “commissioner” to ensure “balance and equity all the way through.”