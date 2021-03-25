 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 2: Receivers Berryhill, Joiner stand out; LB Mourning returns
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 2: Receivers Berryhill, Joiner stand out; LB Mourning returns

Notes and takeaways from the UA's second practice of spring, including Jedd Fisch's travel plans

Receiver Stanley Berryhill III stretches out to try to haul in a a throw as the University of Arizona continues with their spring season, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of spring on a blustery Thursday afternoon. Here are some notes and takeaways from the workout:

* The wind was howling throughout practice and seemed to affect a handful of passes, especially when the offense was going south to north. Several passes got batted down during the first 11-on-11 session, including one by defensive end Jalen Harris.

Stanley Berryhill III and Jamarye Joiner were the standouts among the receiver group. Both made a ton of plays. Berryhill rebounded after some drops during one-on-ones.

* Receiver Jalen Johnson had a highlight play during one-on-ones, snatching a deep pass down the right sideline despite McKenzie Barnes having tight coverage.

Christian Roland-Wallace was by far the most handsy, physical cornerback, although it’s possible some those tactics would be flagged during a game.

Jaxen Turner intercepted Will Plummer during 7-on-7 on a ball that was overthrown with the wind. Plummer had the best day among the QBs, though, including a big gain to tight end Alex Lines on a crossing route during 11-on-11.

* Tight end Stacey Marshall made a nice catch in traffic, after which he turned and ran through the secondary into the north end zone.

* Linebacker Derick Mourning participated fully after working mostly on the side Tuesday. He lined up with the first-team defense at one of the inside-LB positions.

* Tailback Michael Wiley also was a full participant after splitting time between field reps and side work Tuesday.

* Tailback Drake Anderson continued to display quick feet and shiftiness. Anderson, Wiley and Jalen John have gotten the most RB reps.

* Defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell and linebacker Anthony Pandy continued to work on the side, as did defensive backs Isaiah Mays and Rhedi Short.

* Coach Jedd Fisch said he’s moving Saturday’s practice up an hour, to 10 a.m., so he can catch a flight to San Antonio for the UA women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament game against Texas A&M. That practice will be the first one conducted in full pads.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News