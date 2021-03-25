Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 2: Receivers Berryhill, Joiner stand out; LB Mourning returns

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of spring on a blustery Thursday afternoon. Here are some notes and takeaways from the workout:
* The wind was howling throughout practice and seemed to affect a handful of passes, especially when the offense was going south to north. Several passes got batted down during the first 11-on-11 session, including one by defensive end Jalen Harris.
* Stanley Berryhill III and Jamarye Joiner were the standouts among the receiver group. Both made a ton of plays. Berryhill rebounded after some drops during one-on-ones.
* Receiver Jalen Johnson had a highlight play during one-on-ones, snatching a deep pass down the right sideline despite McKenzie Barnes having tight coverage.
* Christian Roland-Wallace was by far the most handsy, physical cornerback, although it’s possible some those tactics would be flagged during a game.
* Jaxen Turner intercepted Will Plummer during 7-on-7 on a ball that was overthrown with the wind. Plummer had the best day among the QBs, though, including a big gain to tight end Alex Lines on a crossing route during 11-on-11.
* Tight end Stacey Marshall made a nice catch in traffic, after which he turned and ran through the secondary into the north end zone.
* Linebacker Derick Mourning participated fully after working mostly on the side Tuesday. He lined up with the first-team defense at one of the inside-LB positions.
* Tailback Michael Wiley also was a full participant after splitting time between field reps and side work Tuesday.
* Tailback Drake Anderson continued to display quick feet and shiftiness. Anderson, Wiley and Jalen John have gotten the most RB reps.
* Defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell and linebacker Anthony Pandy continued to work on the side, as did defensive backs Isaiah Mays and Rhedi Short.
* Coach Jedd Fisch said he’s moving Saturday’s practice up an hour, to 10 a.m., so he can catch a flight to San Antonio for the UA women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament game against Texas A&M. That practice will be the first one conducted in full pads.
