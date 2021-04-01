Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 5: QB Gunner Cruz, WR Stanley Berryhill III impress

The Arizona Wildcats held their fifth practice of spring camp Thursday. Here are some notes and takeaways from the workout and post-practice media availability:

* Quarterback Gunner Cruz might have had his best practice to date. Taking the majority of the first-team reps, Cruz had a particularly strong connection with Stanley Berryhill III. One highlight: an on-the-run TD pass to a streaking Berryhill on third-and-6 from about the 20-yard line.

* Will Plummer threw an interception on the next play but performed better than the previous two practices, particularly when executing the quick game. His best pass of the day, a corner route to Zach Williams, was negated by a penalty.

* Tailback Drake Anderson continued to display quick feet and shiftiness, eluding JB Brown in the backfield to gain a first down on a fourth-and-1 run. Brown earlier had a tackle-for-loss and later recorded a sack.

* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford had a superb pass breakup on a fade pass to Boobie Curry in the end zone.

* Tailback Bam Smith practiced in full for the first time but didn’t get many reps during team drills.