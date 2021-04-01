 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 5: QB Gunner Cruz, WR Stanley Berryhill III impress
UA to conduct scrimmage at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, open to first 1,500 fans

Quarterback Gunner Cruz cocks to throw during drills on the first day of spring practice.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats held their fifth practice of spring camp Thursday. Here are some notes and takeaways from the workout and post-practice media availability:

* Quarterback Gunner Cruz might have had his best practice to date. Taking the majority of the first-team reps, Cruz had a particularly strong connection with Stanley Berryhill III. One highlight: an on-the-run TD pass to a streaking Berryhill on third-and-6 from about the 20-yard line.

Will Plummer threw an interception on the next play but performed better than the previous two practices, particularly when executing the quick game. His best pass of the day, a corner route to Zach Williams, was negated by a penalty.

* Tailback Drake Anderson continued to display quick feet and shiftiness, eluding JB Brown in the backfield to gain a first down on a fourth-and-1 run. Brown earlier had a tackle-for-loss and later recorded a sack.

* Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford had a superb pass breakup on a fade pass to Boobie Curry in the end zone.

* Tailback Bam Smith practiced in full for the first time but didn’t get many reps during team drills.

* Coach Jedd Fisch said the team would visit the Center of Opportunity homeless shelter Friday “to help them out and prepare for Easter.”

* Safeties coach Chuck Cecil said it’s “exhilarating” to help coach Don Brown’s ultra-aggressive defensive scheme.

* Offensive lineman Donovan Laie and safety Gunner Maldonado remained out. Defensive backs Isaiah Mays and Rhedi Short remained limited.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

