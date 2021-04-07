Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 7: Defense continues to excel; young RBs again flash

The Arizona Wildcats held their seventh practice of spring camp Tuesday evening. Here are some notes and takeaways from the workout:

* The defense continued to get the better of the offense during 11-on-11 play. The secondary had numerous pass breakups, including one by Christian Roland-Wallace in the end zone. Jaxen Turner then intercepted a Gunner Cruz pass in the end zone.

* Cruz earlier connected with tight end Alex Lines for a short touchdown pass inside the right pylon. The other offensive touchdown during 11-on-11 came on a quick pass from Will Plummer to Tayvian Cunningham.

* Tailback Jalen John, a second-year freshman, worked extensively with the first-team offense.

* Another freshman tailback, Stevie Rocker Jr., produced the biggest play by the offense, taking a screen pass, turning upfield and racing down the left sideline.

* Tailback Michael Wiley, offensive lineman Donovan Laie and safety Gunner Maldonado remained out. Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. also did not participate.