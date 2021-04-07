Arizona Wildcats spring practice No. 7: Defense continues to excel; young RBs again flash

The Arizona Wildcats held their seventh practice of spring camp Tuesday evening. Here are some notes and takeaways from the workout:
* The defense continued to get the better of the offense during 11-on-11 play. The secondary had numerous pass breakups, including one by Christian Roland-Wallace in the end zone. Jaxen Turner then intercepted a Gunner Cruz pass in the end zone.
* Cruz earlier connected with tight end Alex Lines for a short touchdown pass inside the right pylon. The other offensive touchdown during 11-on-11 came on a quick pass from Will Plummer to Tayvian Cunningham.
* Tailback Jalen John, a second-year freshman, worked extensively with the first-team offense.
* Another freshman tailback, Stevie Rocker Jr., produced the biggest play by the offense, taking a screen pass, turning upfield and racing down the left sideline.
* Tailback Michael Wiley, offensive lineman Donovan Laie and safety Gunner Maldonado remained out. Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. also did not participate.
* Defensive backs Isaiah Mays and Rhedi Short remained limited.
* After defensive tackle Trevon Mason exited early, Paris Shand took his spot with the first-team defense. Fellow freshman Regen Terry worked at defensive tackle with the second unit after lining up at end earlier in camp.
* Fisch’s wife, Amber, and their daughters attended practice. They have officially moved to Tucson from New England. “It’s exciting that they’re here,” Fisch said. “They’re here for good, so they’ll be at all the practices.”
