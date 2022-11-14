Arizona Wildcats starting left tackle Jordan Morgan ruled out for the season

Arizona starting left tackle Jordan Morgan will miss the remainder of the season, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch announced Monday.

Morgan, one of the top tackles in the Pac-12 and a rising NFL draft prospect, appeared to injure his right knee during the first quarter of Arizona’s game at UCLA on Saturday night. Morgan was running in the open field to block for a screen pass when his leg gave out. Non-contact situations like that often end up being torn ACLs, but Fisch wouldn’t specify what the exact injury was.

Morgan, a fourth-year junior from Marana High School, had put himself in position to enter the draft after this season. He’s the second-highest-graded tackle in the Pac-12, according to Pro Football Focus, and had been charged with only one sack allowed this season.

Arizona hosts Washington State on Saturday. The Wildcats need to win their last two games to secure a bowl berth.