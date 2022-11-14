 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats starting left tackle Jordan Morgan ruled out for the season

Arizona's offensive lineman Jordan Morgan works with his line mates during drills on opening day of practice for the upcoming season, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona starting left tackle Jordan Morgan will miss the remainder of the season, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch announced Monday.

Morgan, one of the top tackles in the Pac-12 and a rising NFL draft prospect, appeared to injure his right knee during the first quarter of Arizona’s game at UCLA on Saturday night. Morgan was running in the open field to block for a screen pass when his leg gave out. Non-contact situations like that often end up being torn ACLs, but Fisch wouldn’t specify what the exact injury was.

Morgan, a fourth-year junior from Marana High School, had put himself in position to enter the draft after this season. He’s the second-highest-graded tackle in the Pac-12, according to Pro Football Focus, and had been charged with only one sack allowed this season.

Arizona hosts Washington State on Saturday. The Wildcats need to win their last two games to secure a bowl berth.

People are also reading…

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona shocks college football world with upset win over UCLA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News