Arizona Wildcats stay active on 2021 recruiting trail during quarantine period

Although the coronavirus pandemic has paused in-person recruiting for the interim, that hasn't stopped the Arizona Wildcats football coaching staff from virtually reaching out to numerous recruits over the last few weeks.

As UA turns its focus to the 2021 recruiting cycle, Kevin Sumlin's third class since taking over the program in 2018, there is a trend with the latest offers over the last month.

According to 247Sports.com, the Wildcats have issued out 153 scholarship offers to 2021 players. But most of the recruits hail from Texas and Louisiana, areas Sumlin and the rest of the staff have experience in from their previous stops.

Arizona still holds ties to California and Arizona, but most of the latest offers over the last month have been from Texas and Louisiana. Here are the latest offers since March:

Clayton Smith, 4-star linebacker

Hometown: Texarkana, Texas (Texas HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

Austin Booker, 3-star defensive end

Hometown: Greenwood, Indiana (Center Grove HS)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 230