Arizona Wildcats stay active on 2021 recruiting trail during quarantine period

Although the coronavirus pandemic has paused in-person recruiting for the interim, that hasn't stopped the Arizona Wildcats football coaching staff from virtually reaching out to numerous recruits over the last few weeks.
As UA turns its focus to the 2021 recruiting cycle, Kevin Sumlin's third class since taking over the program in 2018, there is a trend with the latest offers over the last month.
According to 247Sports.com, the Wildcats have issued out 153 scholarship offers to 2021 players. But most of the recruits hail from Texas and Louisiana, areas Sumlin and the rest of the staff have experience in from their previous stops.
Arizona still holds ties to California and Arizona, but most of the latest offers over the last month have been from Texas and Louisiana. Here are the latest offers since March:
Clayton Smith, 4-star linebacker
Hometown: Texarkana, Texas (Texas HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 215
Austin Booker, 3-star defensive end
Hometown: Greenwood, Indiana (Center Grove HS)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 230
Thomas Cole, 3-star offensive tackle
Hometown: San Luis Obispo, California (San Luis Obispo HS)
Height: 6-7
Weight: 255
Jardin Gilbert, 3-star safety
Hometown: White Castle, Louisiana (University Lab HS)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175
Tyler Kiehne, 3-star defensive end
Hometown: Los Lunas, New Mexico (Los Lunas HS)
Height: 6-3
Weight: 255
Eric Randall, 3-star safety
Hometown: Baker, Louisiana (Baker HS)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 181
Barrett Carter, 4-star outside linebacker
Hometown: Suwanne, Georgia (North Gwinnett HS)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 220
Easton Mascarenas, 3-star inside linebacker
Hometown: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo HS)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 215
Antonio Robinson, unranked wide receiver
Hometown: Melissa, Texas (Melissa HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Cole Carson, 3-star offensive tackle
Hometown: Bogata, Texas (Rivercrest HS)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 285
Terrence Cooks, 3-star linebacker
Hometown: Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Carlton Guidry, 3-star wide receiver
Hometown: Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek HS)
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
Tyrese Johnson, 3-star wide receiver
Hometown: New Orleans (KIPP Booker T. Washington HS)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
Kevon Garcia, unranked defensive end
Hometown: Houston (Dekaney HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215
Jonathan Jones, 3-star defensive end
Hometown: McKinney, Texas (McKinney HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230
Keon Coleman, 4-star wide receiver
Hometown: Opelousas, Louisiana
Height: 6-4
Weight: 185
Nicholas Fryhoff, unranked tight end, defensive end
Hometown: Santa Ana, California (Foothill HS)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 225
E'maurion Banks, 3-star defensive end
Hometown: Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Terrell Tilmon, 3-star defensive end
Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Mansfield Timberview HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200
Logan Diggs, 3-star running back
Hometown: Metairie, Louisiana (Archbishop Rummell HS)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 187
Derek Wilkins, 4-star defensive end
Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, California (Santa Margarita Catholic HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 250
Matthew Weerts, 3-star linebacker
Hometown: Batavia, Illinois (Batavia HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 217
Cam'Ron Valdez, 3-star running back
Hometown: Rockdale, Texas (Rockdale)
Height: 5-10
Weight: 187
Kaleb Higgins, 3-star cornerback
Hometown: Folsom, California (Folsom HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175
Kenneth Bannister, 3-star offensive tackle
Hometown: New Orleans (Edna Karr HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Chase Lowery, 3-star cornerback
Hometown: Frisco, Texas (Frisco HS)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Dorien Ford, 3-star defensive tackle
Hometown: Pittsburgh (Baldwin HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 290
Cameron Friel, 3-star quarterback
Hometown: Kaneohe, Hawaii (Kailua HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 205
Maurice Heims, 3-star defensive end
Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, California (Santa Margarita Catholic HS)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235
Jacoby Jackson, 3-star offensive tackle
Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Mansfield Summit HS)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 306
Keith Cooper, 3-star outside linebacker
Hometown: Dickinson, Texas (Dickinson HS)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Eli Sanders, 3-star athlete
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona (Chandler)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 190
Tyrell Raby, 3-star cornerback
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Madison Prep Academy)
Height: 5-11
Weight: 173
Jordan Eubanks, unranked outside linebacker
Hometown: Denton, Texas (Guyer HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 205
Landen King, 3-star tight end
Hometown: Humble, Texas (Atascocita HS)
Height: 6-5
Weight: 210
Jackie Marshall, 3-star outside linebacker
Hometown: Reserve, Louisiana (East St. John HS)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 230
Devin Lemear, 3-star safety
Hometown: Manor, Texas (Manor HS)
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165
