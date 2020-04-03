You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona Wildcats stay active on 2021 recruiting trail during quarantine period

Arizona Wildcats stay active on 2021 recruiting trail during quarantine period

Arizona Football Head Coach Kevin Sumlin walk through players while they warm-up during Arizona Football's first spring practice at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center in Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Although the coronavirus pandemic has paused in-person recruiting for the interim, that hasn't stopped the Arizona Wildcats football coaching staff from virtually reaching out to numerous recruits over the last few weeks. 

As UA turns its focus to the 2021 recruiting cycle, Kevin Sumlin's third class since taking over the program in 2018, there is a trend with the latest offers over the last month. 

According to 247Sports.com, the Wildcats have issued out 153 scholarship offers to 2021 players. But most of the recruits hail from Texas and Louisiana, areas Sumlin and the rest of the staff have experience in from their previous stops. 

Arizona still holds ties to California and Arizona, but most of the latest offers over the last month have been from Texas and Louisiana. Here are the latest offers since March: 

Clayton Smith, 4-star linebacker 

Hometown: Texarkana, Texas (Texas HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

Austin Booker, 3-star defensive end

Hometown: Greenwood, Indiana (Center Grove HS)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 230

Thomas Cole, 3-star offensive tackle

Hometown: San Luis Obispo, California (San Luis Obispo HS)

Height: 6-7

Weight: 255

Jardin Gilbert, 3-star safety

Hometown: White Castle, Louisiana (University Lab HS)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

Tyler Kiehne, 3-star defensive end

Hometown: Los Lunas, New Mexico (Los Lunas HS)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 255

Eric Randall, 3-star safety

Hometown: Baker, Louisiana (Baker HS)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181

Barrett Carter, 4-star outside linebacker

Hometown: Suwanne, Georgia (North Gwinnett HS)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 220

Easton Mascarenas, 3-star inside linebacker

Hometown: Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo HS)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 215

Antonio Robinson, unranked wide receiver

Hometown: Melissa, Texas (Melissa HS)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

Cole Carson, 3-star offensive tackle

Hometown: Bogata, Texas (Rivercrest HS)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 285

Terrence Cooks, 3-star linebacker

Hometown: Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek HS) 

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Carlton Guidry, 3-star wide receiver

Hometown: Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek HS)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Tyrese Johnson, 3-star wide receiver

Hometown: New Orleans (KIPP Booker T. Washington HS)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

Kevon Garcia, unranked defensive end

Hometown: Houston (Dekaney HS)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 215

Jonathan Jones, 3-star defensive end

Hometown: McKinney, Texas (McKinney HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230

Keon Coleman, 4-star wide receiver

Hometown: Opelousas, Louisiana

Height: 6-4

Weight: 185

Nicholas Fryhoff, unranked tight end, defensive end

Hometown: Santa Ana, California (Foothill HS)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225

E'maurion Banks, 3-star defensive end

Hometown: Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 260

Terrell Tilmon, 3-star defensive end

Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Mansfield Timberview HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200

Logan Diggs, 3-star running back

Hometown: Metairie, Louisiana (Archbishop Rummell HS)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 187

Derek Wilkins, 4-star defensive end

Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, California (Santa Margarita Catholic HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250

Matthew Weerts, 3-star linebacker

Hometown: Batavia, Illinois (Batavia HS)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 217

Cam'Ron Valdez, 3-star running back

Hometown: Rockdale, Texas (Rockdale)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 187

Kaleb Higgins, 3-star cornerback

Hometown: Folsom, California (Folsom HS)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175

Kenneth Bannister, 3-star offensive tackle

Hometown: New Orleans (Edna Karr HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 260

Chase Lowery, 3-star cornerback

Hometown: Frisco, Texas (Frisco HS)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

Dorien Ford, 3-star defensive tackle

Hometown: Pittsburgh (Baldwin HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 290

Cameron Friel, 3-star quarterback

Hometown: Kaneohe, Hawaii (Kailua HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205

Maurice Heims, 3-star defensive end

Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, California (Santa Margarita Catholic HS)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 235

Jacoby Jackson, 3-star offensive tackle

Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Mansfield Summit HS)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 306

Keith Cooper, 3-star outside linebacker

Hometown: Dickinson, Texas (Dickinson HS)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Eli Sanders, 3-star athlete

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona (Chandler)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Tyrell Raby, 3-star cornerback

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Madison Prep Academy)

Height: 5-11

Weight: 173

Jordan Eubanks, unranked outside linebacker

Hometown: Denton, Texas (Guyer HS)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

Landen King, 3-star tight end

Hometown: Humble, Texas (Atascocita HS)

Height: 6-5

Weight: 210

Jackie Marshall, 3-star outside linebacker

Hometown: Reserve, Louisiana (East St. John HS)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230

Devin Lemear, 3-star safety

Hometown: Manor, Texas (Manor HS)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News