Arizona Wildcats strength coaches bear weight of keeping athletes in shape amid ‘new normal’

The situation has forced coaches and athletes to become creative. The Twitter feeds of special-teams coach Jeremy Springer and assistant strength coach Dylan Furrier are filled with backyard videos showing exercises that can be done with bricks, chairs, coolers and other items that can be found around the house.

“I have an assistant (Furrier) who’s on social media doing workouts with a loaded duffel bag and a backpack that we’re blasting so the players can see those things,” Johnson said. “Each coach has programmed a different workout.”

Rediscovering a routine

Keeping a consistent home workout schedule requires discipline many of us don’t have. Raise your hand if you’ve had a treadmill or exercise bike that eventually turned into a convenient place to hang your clothes.

The vast majority of Division I athletes are highly motivated and competitive; they wouldn’t be where they are otherwise. But the pandemic has thrown their world out of whack. It has disrupted the daily routines they have relied upon for years to help manage their myriad responsibilities.

“The athletes are struggling with the routine part of it, like we all are,” Krumpos said. “What’s the new normal? What’s the purpose? Why am I training right now?