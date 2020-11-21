Arizona Wildcats suffer school-record ninth straight defeat, lose at Washington 44-27

Even in the darkest of times, the Arizona Wildcats never had lost nine games in a row.
The 2003 Wildcats lost eight straight. So did the ’16 Cats. Between 1956 and ’57, Arizona went 10 games without a win, but that stretch featured a tie against BYU.
The current Cats made history Saturday night. Arizona suffered its ninth consecutive defeat, falling 44-27 to Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The final score wasn’t entirely representative of how the game transpired.
It was the Huskies who began the skid with a 51-27 victory in Tucson on Oct. 12 of last year. The Wildcats led that game at halftime 17-13. They rarely have come close to winning since.
The UA and its fans came out of the season opener feeling encouraged. Arizona went toe-to-toe with No. 20 USC, falling 34-30 on a touchdown with 25 seconds to play.
The Wildcats took a step backward against the Huskies. Washington (2-0) dominated through three quarters, outscoring the Cats 37-0 and outgaining them 392-66. The Huskies had a 22-5 edge in first downs at that point.
Arizona (0-2) is scheduled to visit UCLA next Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Bruins last season. UCLA is 1-2 but gave No. 11 Oregon everything it could handle in a 38-35 loss earlier in the day.
Down 24-0 at halftime, Arizona got the ball first to open the third quarter. The Wildcats went three-and-out for the fourth time. Quarterback Grant Gunnell, who struggled for most of the night, suffered a pair of sacks. The Huskies finished with five sacks.
Washington scored touchdowns on each of its first two possessions in the third quarter, expanding its lead to 37-0. The second came on a pass from Dylan Morris to tight end Cade Otton, who had his way with the middle of the UA defense. Otton finished with seven catches for 100 yards – both career bests.
Morris, a redshirt freshman, finished 15 of 25 for 230 yards, averaging a robust 9.2 yards per attempt. He threw two touchdown passes and was not intercepted. Arizona has yet to produce a takeaway this season.
The UA averted a shutout when Gunnell connected with Stanley Berryhill III for a 30-yard touchdown with 12:54 remaining. Lucas Havrisik then missed the extra point, clanging it off the left upright. It was that kind of night.
Gunnell finished 27 of 39 for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He had just 50 yards through the third quarter.
After much discussion during the week about Washington’s commitment to the run game, the Huskies came out throwing. Their first play was a bootleg pass. Their seventh was a 65-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Puka Nacua. In between, Washington converted a fake punt for a first down on fourth-and-1.
The UA defense kept UW out of the end zone on its next possession, thanks to stops by Lorenzo Burns and Jalen Harris inside the 5-yard line. Peyton Henry’s 20-yard field goal made it 10-0.
After an opening three-and-out, the Wildcats turned the ball over on their second possession. Edefuan Ulofoshio beat Donovan Laie to the inside and stripped Gunnell. Josiah Bronson recovered the ball at the Arizona 9-yard line. Two plays later, the Huskies’ lead grew to 17-0 on Sean McGrew’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Arizona finally got a first down on its next possession, but the drive ended with another sack. Washington responded with another touchdown to make it 24-0. This time it was Richard Newton powering in from the 2.
Extra points
- Tailback Nathan Tilford, receiver Dyelan Miller and safety Christian Young were among the Wildcats deemed “unavailable” for the game. Tilford and Miller didn’t play vs. USC. Young was injured during the game.
- Receiver Brian Casteel returned after missing the opener and made his 10th career start.
- Washington was flagged twice for running into freshman punter Tyler Loop, who limped off the field after the second infraction.
- Freshman tailback Jalen John made his UA debut in the fourth quarter.
- Freshman receiver Ma’jon Wright scored his first career touchdown, hauling in an 11-yard pass from Gunnell in the fourth quarter. The play came after Washington’s Brandon McKinney was ejected for targeting.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
