Arizona Wildcats suffer school-record ninth straight defeat, lose at Washington 44-27

Even in the darkest of times, the Arizona Wildcats never had lost nine games in a row.

The 2003 Wildcats lost eight straight. So did the ’16 Cats. Between 1956 and ’57, Arizona went 10 games without a win, but that stretch featured a tie against BYU.

The current Cats made history Saturday night. Arizona suffered its ninth consecutive defeat, falling 44-27 to Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The final score wasn’t entirely representative of how the game transpired.

It was the Huskies who began the skid with a 51-27 victory in Tucson on Oct. 12 of last year. The Wildcats led that game at halftime 17-13. They rarely have come close to winning since.

The UA and its fans came out of the season opener feeling encouraged. Arizona went toe-to-toe with No. 20 USC, falling 34-30 on a touchdown with 25 seconds to play.

The Wildcats took a step backward against the Huskies. Washington (2-0) dominated through three quarters, outscoring the Cats 37-0 and outgaining them 392-66. The Huskies had a 22-5 edge in first downs at that point.

Arizona (0-2) is scheduled to visit UCLA next Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Bruins last season. UCLA is 1-2 but gave No. 11 Oregon everything it could handle in a 38-35 loss earlier in the day.