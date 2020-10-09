Arizona Wildcats tailback Bam Smith, defensive end JB Brown opt out of 2020 season

The Arizona Wildcats will be without two projected rotation players for the 2020 season, and a third is away from the team indefinitely.

Tailback Bam Smith and defensive end JB Brown have opted out because of COVID-19 concerns, UA coach Kevin Sumlin announced after the first practice of fall camp Friday night. Meanwhile, receiver Jalen Johnson has been suspended for a violation of team rules.

Smith, a redshirt sophomore, rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown last season, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He also caught 12 passes for 181 yards and two scores.

Even without Smith and 2019 leading rusher J.J. Taylor, who’s with the New England Patriots, Arizona goes as many as five deep at running back. Returning veterans Gary Brightwell, Michael Wiley and Nathan Tilford combined for 724 rushing yards last season. Freshmen Frank Brown Jr. and Jalen John joined the group this summer.

JB Brown was entering his senior season. He appeared to be on the verge of a breakout after recording 7.5 tackles for losses, including 3.5 sacks, as a sophomore. He wasn’t as impactful as a junior (five TFLs, three sacks), and it was unclear where the 6-3, 267-pounder would fit in new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads’ 3-4 scheme.