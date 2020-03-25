Arizona Wildcats tailback J.J. Taylor draws 'Quiz' comp, fifth-round projection from Pro Football Focus

Despite boasting some of the most prolific offenses in the Pac-12, the Arizona Wildcats haven’t had an offensive player selected in the NFL draft since 2014.

The last Cat to be so honored? All-America running back Ka’Deem Carey, who went in the fourth round to the Chicago Bears in 2014.

Another tailback is the best bet to buck that trend.

Pro Football Focus projects J.J. Taylor as a fifth-round pick in the latest version of its “2020 NFL Draft Guide.”

The guide, which is available via subscription and features 200 prospect profiles, offers an extensive breakdown of Taylor’s game, mostly from an analytical standpoint. Here are some of the highlights: