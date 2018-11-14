Arizona’s J.J. Taylor has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the best running back in the nation.
Taylor, a redshirt sophomore, leads all Power Five conference players in all-purpose yardage (178.3/game). He trails only Memphis' Darrell Henderson (184.0) in that category.
2018 Doak Walker Award Semifinalists Announced! #DoakWalkerAward pic.twitter.com/CiojvjKN4z— Doak Walker Award (@DoakWalkerAward) November 14, 2018
Taylor ranks fourth in FBS with 1,221 rushing yards. He has rushed for more than 150 yards in three straight games.
Taylor, the 2017 Pac-12 co-Offensive Freshman of the Year, rushed for a career-high 284 yards Sept. 22 at Oregon State, the fourth-highest single-game total in UA history.
The last Wildcat to be named a Doak Walker semifinalist was Ka’Deem Carey in 2013. Carey was among the three finalists that season.
That list will be announced Monday. The recipient of the award will be announced Dec. 6 as part of ESPN’s college football awards show.
One other Pac-12 player, Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin, made the list of semifinalists.
Arizona (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) visits Washington State on Saturday night. The Wildcats conclude the regular season against the Sun Devils a week from Saturday at Arizona Stadium.