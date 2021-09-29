 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats TE Bryce Wolma named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

080219-spt-uafb-p2.jpg

University of Arizona Bryce Wolma runs routes while working out with the tight ends on day 6 of their pre-season, Tucson, Ariz., August 1, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona fifth-year tight end Bryce Wolma was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy Wednesday morning. Wolma is one of 176 players to become a semifinalist. 

The Campbell Trophy is awarded to the college football player with the best production in academics and community service, along with on-field performance. 

Wolma joined other Pac-12 members as semifinalists for the award, including Thomas Booker (Stanford), Nick Figueora (USC) Elijah Hicks (Cal), Adrezej Hughes-Murray (Oregon State), Matt Lynch (Colorado), Keegan Markgraf (Utah), Dru Mathis (Oregon), Shea Pitts (UCLA) and Race Porter (Washington).  

The Campbell Trophy's existence began in 1990, and since then, the Pac-12 has only produced two recipients of the prestigious award, Cal offensive lineman Alex Mack (2008) and Justin Herbert (2019). 

Arizona tight end Bryce Wolma (81) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.

In 2021, Wolma, who is one of Arizona's team captains this season and is co-president of Arizona’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, has 36 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. His touchdown in Arizona's 41-19 loss to Oregon last week was his first score since the season opener at Hawaii in 2019. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

