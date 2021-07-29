 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats tight end Bryce Wolma named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

080219-spt-uafb-p2.jpg

University of Arizona Bryce Wolma runs routes while working out with the tight ends on day 6 of their pre-season, Tucson, Ariz., August 1, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats tight end Bryce Wolma was added to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, a national accolade given to the college football player who "best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement." 

Wolma was included in the Wuerffel Trophy watch list prior to the 2020 season. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound senior from Saline, Michigan is the co-president of Arizona’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. In 2019, Wolma earned Fall Academic Honor Roll honors and was a First Team All-Pac-12 academic selection in '18. 

The fifth-year senior has totaled 42 catches for 376 yards between 2017-20. Wolma is expected to start at tight end for the UA, and will share the load with Stacey Marshall. 

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

