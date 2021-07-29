Arizona Wildcats tight end Bryce Wolma named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Arizona Wildcats tight end Bryce Wolma was added to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, a national accolade given to the college football player who "best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."

Wolma was included in the Wuerffel Trophy watch list prior to the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound senior from Saline, Michigan is the co-president of Arizona’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. In 2019, Wolma earned Fall Academic Honor Roll honors and was a First Team All-Pac-12 academic selection in '18.

The fifth-year senior has totaled 42 catches for 376 yards between 2017-20. Wolma is expected to start at tight end for the UA, and will share the load with Stacey Marshall.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

