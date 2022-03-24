Arizona Wildcats tight end Colby Powers enters transfer portal

Arizona second-year tight end Colby Powers entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

Powers, a 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound freshman from Spring, Texas, was a part of Arizona's 2021 recruiting class under former head coach Kevin Sumlin and signed with the Wildcats during the early signing period before current coach Jedd Fisch was hired.

Powers didn't see any action during the '21 season and was part of a tight end group that included four-star freshman Keyan Burnett, veteran Alex Lines, Southern Utah transfer Tanner McLachlan and Roberto Miranda. Outside linebacker Issaiah Johnson converted to tight end for UA spring ball.

The Wildcats have another tight end, freshman Tyler Powell, due to arrive this summer.

The Arizona spring game is scheduled for April 9.

