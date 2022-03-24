 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats tight end Colby Powers enters transfer portal

Arizona tight end Colby Powers, 83, catches a pass during day one of Arizona Football's spring practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields in Tucson, Ariz. on March 2, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona second-year tight end Colby Powers entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. 

Powers, a 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound freshman from Spring, Texas, was a part of Arizona's 2021 recruiting class under former head coach Kevin Sumlin and signed with the Wildcats during the early signing period before current coach Jedd Fisch was hired. 

Powers didn't see any action during the '21 season and was part of a tight end group that included four-star freshman Keyan Burnett, veteran Alex Lines, Southern Utah transfer Tanner McLachlan and Roberto Miranda. Outside linebacker Issaiah Johnson converted to tight end for UA spring ball.

The Wildcats have another tight end, freshman Tyler Powell, due to arrive this summer. 

The Arizona spring game is scheduled for April 9. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

