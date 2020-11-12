Arizona Wildcats to allow players' parents, close family members at football games this season

Arizona Stadium won't be completely empty this football season after all.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke announced via Twitter on Thursday that strictly players' parents and close family members of both teams will be allowed to attend home games this season. Heeke said this "decision follows Pac-12 Conference, university and local health and safety policies and guidelines."

I’m pleased to share this information regarding student athlete family attending @ArizonaFBall home games. Let’s stay safe and always “Mask Up” #BearDown #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/B3GHWLYUO7 — Dave Heeke (@Dave_Heeke) November 12, 2020

"I am happy to announce that Arizona Athletics will welcome a limited of parents and family members of Arizona football and visiting teams' student-athletes and coaches this season at Arizona Stadium," Heeke tweeted.