Arizona Wildcats to debut 'battle gray' uniforms against Colorado for Military Appreciation Night

Arizona Wildcats to debut 'battle gray' uniforms against Colorado for Military Appreciation Night

The Arizona Wildcats will debut a "battle gray" uniform for Military Appreciation Night, when the UA hosts Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. 

 (Arizona Athletics)

Arizona will debut all-gray uniforms to pay tribute to military members, when the Wildcats host Colorado at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. 

The "battle gray" threads have the same template as the Wildcats' current uniforms, with a red and blue stripe on the shoulders, but the navy blue numbers on the torso have a white trim, making it more visible than Arizona's non-white uniforms. 

Arizona will also have a Davis Monthan Air Force Base decal on the back of its blue helmets. 

This will be the second military-themed uniforms Arizona has worn in recent years. In 2016, the Wildcats wore USS Arizona-inspired uniforms, which was also gray but the pants were navy blue and the white helmet featured the UA logo from 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked. 

The Wildcats and Buffaloes kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

