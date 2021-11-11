Arizona Wildcats to debut 'Dress Whites' uniform vs. Utah for Military Appreciation Day

In honor of the men and women who've served the U.S., the Arizona Wildcats will don military-themed uniforms in the home finale against the Utah Utes Saturday afternoon, which is also Military Appreciation Night.

The UA announced the new "Dress Whites" uniform on social media Thursday morning. The key elements to Arizona's new uniforms: Navy blue shoulders, red digital camouflage numbers, a "355th Fighter Wing" patch and a Davis Monthan Air Force Base decal on the back of the helmet.

In honor of the brave men and women who have served or continue to serve, we will be wearing special edition "Dress Whites" for this Saturday's Military Appreciation game.#VeteransDay #ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/9bWzyMU6w1 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 11, 2021