Arizona Wildcats to debut 'Dress Whites' uniform vs. Utah for Military Appreciation Day
Arizona announced on Thursday that it'll wear military-themed uniforms in the home finale on Saturday against Utah. The "Dress Whites" uniform features red digital camouflage numbers, navy blue shoulders and a Davis Monthan Air Force Base patch. 

 Arizona Athletics

In honor of the men and women who've served the U.S., the Arizona Wildcats will don military-themed uniforms in the home finale against the Utah Utes Saturday afternoon, which is also Military Appreciation Night. 

The UA announced the new "Dress Whites" uniform on social media Thursday morning. The key elements to Arizona's new uniforms: Navy blue shoulders, red digital camouflage numbers, a "355th Fighter Wing" patch and a Davis Monthan Air Force Base decal on the back of the helmet. 

The new threads mark the third time Arizona has worn military-inspired uniforms. Last season, Arizona wore "Battle Gray" jerseys and pants with navy blue trim; the helmets also had Davis Monthan decals. 

In 2016, the Wildcats wore gray and navy blue USS Arizona-inspired uniforms, but the helmet featured the UA logo from 1941, the year of the Pearl Harbor attacks. 

Arizona and Utah will kick off at Arizona Stadium on Saturday at noon. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

