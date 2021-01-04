 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats to hire DeWayne Walker to coach corners and nickels, per report
Walker was the DC at UCLA from 2006-08 and the head coach at New Mexico State from 2009-12

This is a 2018 photo of DeWayne Walker of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. (AP Photo)

 AP Photo

After completing his offensive staff Monday afternoon, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch continues to work on the other side of the ball.

The latest addition, according to FootballScoop.com, is well-traveled defensive coach DeWayne Walker.

Walker, 60, is expected to join the UA staff and coach the Wildcats’ cornerbacks and nickel backs. Chuck Cecil had been named coach of the defensive backs, but he would coach safeties under this scenario.

Walker has extensive experience in the NFL and major college football. He has worked as a defensive backs coach for five NFL teams, most recently the Cleveland Browns from 2017-19. He was the defensive coordinator at UCLA from 2006-08 and the head coach at New Mexico State from 2009-12.

Like Fisch, Walker is a disciple of Pete Carroll, having worked for him as a defensive backs coach at New England (1998-99) and USC (2001).

If Walker is indeed coaching corners and nickels, Arizona still would be in the market for a defensive coordinator. Former Michigan coordinator Don Brown has been linked to the UA opening but could have other options with additional jobs having coming open in recent days.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

