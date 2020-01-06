Arizona Wildcats to hire Stan Eggen as defensive line coach

Arizona finished last in the Pac-12 in points allowed and total defense. The Wildcats also had the fewest sacks in the league. The hope is that Rhoads and Eggen can get the most out of some talented front-seven defenders who didn’t play up to their potential this past season.

Eggen coached Bennett, Miller, Bryant and Jolly while at Texas A&M from 2003-07. Bennett and Miller are still active in the NFL. Miller is a three-time All-Pro for the Denver Broncos and was named MVP of Super Bowl 50.

Eggen coached Odom at Alabama (2001-02) and Schobel at TCU (1998-2000). Eggen joined the Horned Frogs’ staff after his first stint at New Mexico (1997).

Before working for Rhoads at Iowa State, Eggen served as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Louisiana Tech. Rivals has named Eggen one of the top 20 recruiters in the nation on multiple occasions.

Despite the hiring of Rhoads and the pending addition of Eggen, Arizona failed to secure a commitment from four-star Gilbert defensive end Jason Harris, who’s set to sign with Pac-12 South rival Colorado.