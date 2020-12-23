 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats to introduce Jedd Fisch at 12:30 p.m. news conference
Fisch last coached in college in 2017 at UCLA, serving as offensive coordinator and interim HC

New England Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch coaches players during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

Arizona is stepping outside the box to try to resurrect its football program.

New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch will be named Wildcats coach Wednesday morning, the Star has confirmed. Fisch will be introduced at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Fisch, a self-made coach who has extensive experience in the NFL and college ranks, and San Jose State coach Brent Brennan were the finalists for the job.

Fisch has worked under several of football’s sharpest minds. Before working for Bill Belichick in New England, Fisch spent two seasons as an offensive assistant under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams. Fisch also has worked under Brian Billick (Baltimore Ravens) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), among others.

Fisch, 44, last coached in college in 2017. He left Michigan after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCLA.

Jim Mora was fired late in the ’17 season. Fisch served as the Bruins' interim head coach, posting a 1-1 record.

Fisch is a New Jersey native who didn’t play high school or college football. He got his first big break when he worked as a graduate assistant from 1999-2000 at Florida, his alma mater.

Fisch is believed to be friends with UA president Robert C. Robbins, who clearly had a role in the hiring.

We’ll have more on this developing story later today.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

