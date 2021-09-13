Arizona Wildcats to open Pac-12 Conference play under the lights at No. 4 Oregon

Arizona will complete its September schedule and begin Pac-12 play under the lights on national TV.

The Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener at No. 4 Oregon on Sept. 25 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

It’s Arizona’s fourth consecutive kickoff at 7 p.m. or later, which isn’t an unusual for early-season games involving the Wildcats.

Arizona is 0-2 after dropping its home opener 38-14 to San Diego State this past Saturday. Oregon is 2-0 after upsetting then-No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus.

Arizona faces NAU this week, with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Arizona Stadium. Oregon hosts Stony Brook.

The UA has a bye after the Oregon game before hosting UCLA in its Pac-12 home opener on Oct. 9.

Here’s the rest of the Pac-12 schedule for Sept. 25 (all times MST):

Washington State at Utah, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12 Networks

UCLA at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Cal at Washington, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Colorado at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oregon State at USC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

