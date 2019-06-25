The Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to report for training camp on July 25, with the first practice slated for the following day.
The UA is starting about a week earlier than usual because its season starts a week early. Arizona opens the 2019 campaign on Aug. 24 – aka “Week 0” – at Hawaii. The Wildcats have a bye the following week.
The Wildcats’ report date comes just one day after Pac-12 Media Day, which is slated for July 24 in Hollywood, California. Second-year coach Kevin Sumlin, quarterback Khalil Tate and tailback J.J. Taylor are scheduled to represent the UA at the annual league gathering.
Junior quarterback Rhett Rodriguez will represent Arizona this week as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.
The annual camp in Thibodaux, Louisiana, features a who’s-who of college quarterbacks. Counselors slated to participate this year include Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Stanford’s K.J. Costello and USC’s JT Daniels. Tate served as a counselor at the camp last year.
Rodriguez is entering his third season at Arizona. He made his first career start last October at UCLA, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-30 loss.
Many have said Rodriguez has a future in coaching should he choose that path – including his father, former UA coach Rich Rodriguez, who’s now the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss.
The Manning brothers – Peyton, Eli and Cooper – and their father, Archie, play hands-on roles in the Manning Passing Academy, which runs Thursday-Sunday on the campus of Nicholls State University.