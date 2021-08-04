 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats to wear 'Desert Swarm' uniforms permanently

Arizona Wildcats to wear 'Desert Swarm' uniforms permanently

The Arizona Wildcats will wear the "Desert Swarm" era uniforms permanently. The uniform set was officially announced on Wednesday. 

 (Arizona Athletics)

The Arizona Wildcats will have new uniforms in 2021, and the threads will pay tribute to the winningest era in UA football history. 

Arizona announced via social media that it will wear "Desert Swarm" era uniforms, a classic look that was added to the Wildcats' uniform rotation in 2019, when the UA played Oregon State. 

The uniforms were a part of the Dick Tomey era in the 1990s. 

Except this time, the Wildcats will add white "Desert Swarm" jerseys full-time. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch hinted at Pac-12 Media Day that the Wildcats could likely only wear white helmets with a red and white stripe down the middle. The Wildcats' video on Tuesday suggests Arizona will only wear white helmets this season. 

Arizona begins training camp Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist inspires new generation in Brazil

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News