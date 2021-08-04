Arizona Wildcats to wear 'Desert Swarm' uniforms permanently

The Arizona Wildcats will have new uniforms in 2021, and the threads will pay tribute to the winningest era in UA football history.

Arizona announced via social media that it will wear "Desert Swarm" era uniforms, a classic look that was added to the Wildcats' uniform rotation in 2019, when the UA played Oregon State.

The uniforms were a part of the Dick Tomey era in the 1990s.

Except this time, the Wildcats will add white "Desert Swarm" jerseys full-time. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch hinted at Pac-12 Media Day that the Wildcats could likely only wear white helmets with a red and white stripe down the middle. The Wildcats' video on Tuesday suggests Arizona will only wear white helmets this season.

Arizona begins training camp Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.

