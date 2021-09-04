Arizona Wildcats trail BYU 14-3 at halftime of Jedd Fisch's debut

LAS VEGAS — Two quarterbacks. Three points.
Jedd Fisch followed through on his promise to use two QBs in Arizona’s season opener against BYU on Saturday night. The results have been uneven so far. The Wildcats could only muster a field goal in the first half, and they trail the Cougars 14-3 entering the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
Gunner Cruz took the majority of the snaps and completed 14 of 19 passes for 123 yards. He also converted two fourth-and-1 plays with successful sneaks.
Will Plummer entered for the third offensive series. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 9 yards.
The game was scoreless through the first quarter. BYU struck first, taking a 6-0 lead 5:43 into the second. Sensing the need for a spark, Cougars coach Kalani Sitake went for it on fourth-and-5 from the UA 46. The Cougars converted.
A trick play two snaps later — receiver Neil Pau’u’s 9-yard pass to quarterback Jaren Hall — advanced the ball to the 15. The Wildcats were late to get set up on the next play, allowing Tyler Allgeier to waltz into the end zone. The PAT was unsuccessful.
Arizona went back to Cruz on the next series. On third-and-3 from the UA 32, the Wildcats finally made a chunk play. Cruz scrambled to his left and found Tayvian Cunningham for 25 yards.
Arizona moved into scoring range. The drive stalled at the BYU 18-yard line. Lucas Havrisik’s 32-yard field goal attempt missed wide right, resulting in an empty possession.
BYU quickly capitalized on the miscue. Hall fired a 67-yard touchdown pass to Pau’u. Nickel cornerback Malik Hausman, who’s from Las Vegas, allowed Pau’u to run past him in the secondary. A 2-point conversion made it 14-0.
Arizona regained possession with exactly two minutes left in the half, and the Wildcats were able to get on the board and build some momentum. Passes from Cruz to Cunningham (15 yards) and Stanley Berryhill III (18 yards) set up Havrisik’s 28-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in the half.
BYU has 235 total yards to Arizona's 172. The Cougars are averaging 7.1 yards per play, the Wildcats 4.3.
