Arizona Wildcats trail BYU 14-3 at halftime of Jedd Fisch's debut

LAS VEGAS — Two quarterbacks. Three points.

Jedd Fisch followed through on his promise to use two QBs in Arizona’s season opener against BYU on Saturday night. The results have been uneven so far. The Wildcats could only muster a field goal in the first half, and they trail the Cougars 14-3 entering the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium.

Gunner Cruz took the majority of the snaps and completed 14 of 19 passes for 123 yards. He also converted two fourth-and-1 plays with successful sneaks.

Will Plummer entered for the third offensive series. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 9 yards.

The game was scoreless through the first quarter. BYU struck first, taking a 6-0 lead 5:43 into the second. Sensing the need for a spark, Cougars coach Kalani Sitake went for it on fourth-and-5 from the UA 46. The Cougars converted.

A trick play two snaps later — receiver Neil Pau’u’s 9-yard pass to quarterback Jaren Hall — advanced the ball to the 15. The Wildcats were late to get set up on the next play, allowing Tyler Allgeier to waltz into the end zone. The PAT was unsuccessful.