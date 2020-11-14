Arizona Wildcats trail No. 20 USC 17-13 at halftime of UA season opener

Arizona is hanging with No. 20 USC through the first half of the season opener.
The Wildcats trail the Trojans 17-13 at halftime of their game Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona, a 14-point underdog, has outgained USC 231 yards to 145. Sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell has passed for 120 yards and rushed for 55. The Wildcats have limited Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis to 80 yards through the air.
It took until Nov. 14 for the Arizona to play a football game in 2020, and it began in the strangest of ways.
On the third play from scrimmage, Gunnell threw an interception — matching his total for all of last season.
Visiting USC quickly took the lead at an eerily empty Arizona Stadium — but Arizona held its own thereafter.
The interception — over the head of an open Jamarye Joiner and into the arms of safety Talanoa Hufanga — set up the Trojans at the UA 17-yard line. Markese Stepp powered into the end zone from the 1 to give USC a 7-0 lead.
Gunnell settled down on the next possession, and the Wildcats evened the score. Gunnell connected with Joiner on a crossing route, and Joiner outraced Max Williams down the left sideline for a 34-yard touchdown.
Arizona’s defense — featuring many new faces and a new coordinator in Paul Rhoads — should have had a stop on the next drive. But an unnecessary pass-interference foul gave the Trojans an automatic first down. Roy Lopez and Anthony Pandy stuffed Vavae Malepeai on third-and-1 to force a field goal, which put USC back up 10-7 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats responded with a methodical drive that ended with a missed field goal by Lucas Havrisik. After forcing a USC punt — the only punt of the first half — Arizona drove from its 6-yard line to USC’s 7. The drive stalled there. Havrisik’s 25-yard field goal knotted the score at 10-10.
USC turned to its ground game on the next possession. Six of the seven plays were runs. Stephen Carr’s 3-yard plunge made it 17-10.
Havrisik’s 32-yard field goal — set up by Gunnell’s 19-yard scramble — cut the deficit to 17-13.
