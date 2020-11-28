Arizona Wildcats trail UCLA 20-7 at halftime; QB Grant Gunnell out with injury

The Arizona Wildcats trail UCLA 20-7 at halftime of their game Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
The game surprisingly became a contest between backup quarterbacks as Arizona’s Grant Gunnell was injured on the first play from scrimmage. Freshman Will Plummer took over and led the Wildcats to an early lead that they couldn’t maintain.
Plummer has completed 9 of 16 passes for 81 yards. The Gilbert High School product also has rushed seven times for 49 yards.
UCLA rushed for 192 yards in the first half and holds a 288-152 edge in total yardage.
Arizona is seeking to break a school-record nine-game losing streak. The Wildcats also have lost four in a row to the Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
The start of the game was eventful to say the least.
On the first play from scrimmage, Gunnell got driven to the turf by unblocked blitzing linebacker Bo Calvert. Gunnell landed on his right shoulder.
Plummer entered and immediately scrambled for 26 yards. The drive stalled, but the struggling UA defense came up with a huge stop on the next series.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Bruins’ 25-yard line. Trevon Mason, Jalen Harris and others smothered Demetric Felton for a 3-yard loss.
After an alert recovery of a Gary Brightwell fumble by walk-on offensive lineman Tyson Gardner – a surprise starter at left tackle – Arizona scored the game’s first touchdown. Plummer’s 10-yard keeper set up Michael Wiley’s 3-yard TD run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
How rare of an occurrence was that? It marked only the fourth time in 13 road games under Kevin Sumlin that Arizona has held a first-quarter lead.
Arizona having to use an untested backup quarterback against UCLA isn’t unusual.
In 2018, Rhett Rodriguez made his first and only start when Khalil Tate was injured and couldn’t play. The Wildcats lost 31-30.
Last year, Gunnell made his first career start when Tate again was injured. Arizona won 20-17.
The Bruins also played with a backup quarterback. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was unavailable for the second straight week because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin got the start. But it was mostly the UCLA ground game that offset the initial UA surge.
Felton rushed for 134 first-half yards as the Bruins scored 20 consecutive points. Kelly wisely deployed an up-tempo attack against an undermanned Arizona defense.
Extra points
- Receiver Dylean Miller and cornerbacks McKenzie Barnes and Malik Hausman were among the players listed as unavailable for Arizona.
- UA linebacker Parker Henley got hurt in the first half and didn’t return.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
