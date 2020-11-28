Arizona Wildcats trail UCLA 20-7 at halftime; QB Grant Gunnell out with injury

The Arizona Wildcats trail UCLA 20-7 at halftime of their game Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The game surprisingly became a contest between backup quarterbacks as Arizona’s Grant Gunnell was injured on the first play from scrimmage. Freshman Will Plummer took over and led the Wildcats to an early lead that they couldn’t maintain.

Plummer has completed 9 of 16 passes for 81 yards. The Gilbert High School product also has rushed seven times for 49 yards.

UCLA rushed for 192 yards in the first half and holds a 288-152 edge in total yardage.

Arizona is seeking to break a school-record nine-game losing streak. The Wildcats also have lost four in a row to the Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

The start of the game was eventful to say the least.

On the first play from scrimmage, Gunnell got driven to the turf by unblocked blitzing linebacker Bo Calvert. Gunnell landed on his right shoulder.

Plummer entered and immediately scrambled for 26 yards. The drive stalled, but the struggling UA defense came up with a huge stop on the next series.