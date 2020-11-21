Arizona Wildcats trail Washington 24-0 at halftime, in danger of losing ninth in a row

The Arizona Wildcats are 30 minutes away from a dubious distinction:

The longest losing streak in school history.

Arizona trails Washington 24-0 at halftime of their game at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Wildcats entered Saturday with an eight-game skid. No UA team ever has lost nine in a row.

The Wildcats and their fans came out of the season opener feeling encouraged. Arizona went toe-to-toe with No. 20 USC, falling 34-30 on a touchdown with 25 seconds to play.

The Wildcats took a step backward against the Huskies. Washington dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half, compiling 267 yards to the UA’s 45. At one point, UW had more points (24) than Arizona had yards (21).

UW quarterback Dylan Morris has completed 10 of 18 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Cade Otton has five catches for 72 yards.

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell has completed 7 of 11 passes, but those completions have netted just 33 yards.