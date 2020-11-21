Arizona Wildcats trail Washington 24-0 at halftime, in danger of losing ninth in a row

The Arizona Wildcats are 30 minutes away from a dubious distinction:
The longest losing streak in school history.
Arizona trails Washington 24-0 at halftime of their game at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Wildcats entered Saturday with an eight-game skid. No UA team ever has lost nine in a row.
The Wildcats and their fans came out of the season opener feeling encouraged. Arizona went toe-to-toe with No. 20 USC, falling 34-30 on a touchdown with 25 seconds to play.
The Wildcats took a step backward against the Huskies. Washington dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half, compiling 267 yards to the UA’s 45. At one point, UW had more points (24) than Arizona had yards (21).
UW quarterback Dylan Morris has completed 10 of 18 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Cade Otton has five catches for 72 yards.
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell has completed 7 of 11 passes, but those completions have netted just 33 yards.
After much discussion during the week about Washington’s commitment to the run game, the Huskies came out throwing. Their first play was a bootleg pass. Their seventh was a 65-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Puka Nacua. In between, Washington converted a fake punt for a first down on fourth-and-1.
The UA defense kept UW out of the end zone on its next possession, thanks to stops by Lorenzo Burns and Jalen Harris inside the 5-yard line. Peyton Henry’s 20-yard field goal made it 10-0.
After an opening three-and-out, the Wildcats turned the ball over on their second possession. Edefuan Ulofoshio beat Donovan Laie to the inside and stripped Gunnell. Josiah Bronson recovered the ball at the Arizona 9-yard line. Two plays later, the Huskies’ lead grew to 17-0 on Sean McGrew’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Arizona finally got a first down on its next possession, but the drive ended with another sack. Washington responded with another touchdown to make it 24-0. This time it was Richard Newton powering in from the 2.
Extra points
- Tailback Nathan Tilford, receiver Dyelan Miller and safety Christian Young were among the Wildcats deemed “unavailable” for the game. Tilford and Miller didn’t play vs. USC. Young was injured during the game.
- Receiver Brian Casteel returned after missing the opener and made his 10th career start.
