The Arizona Wildcats are set to open their first training camp under Kevin Sumlin tonight. All week long we’ve been asking — and answering — key questions about the 2018 Cats heading into camp. Here’s the final installment of the series.
Camp question No. 5: Is Shawn Poindexter about to become the next big thing at receiver for Arizona?
It would be quite a story if it came to fruition.
Poindexter was supposed to play volleyball in college; didn’t attend school for about two years to make money and help his family; launched his college football career at a JC that’s about to drop football; and needed a waiver from the NCAA to extend his UA career for one more season.
In what could be a boon for Poindexter, he’ll play that final season under a new coaching staff that might dial up more plays to capitalize on his size (6-5, 218) and burgeoning skill.
“I think with this coaching staff, they see my potential and they want to take advantage of it,” Poindexter said. “I’m just going to continue to work every single day and hope that they continue to trust (me) and give me the ball.”
Poindexter caught only 19 passes last season, but he began to emerge as a real threat in its final stages. In the regular-season finale, Poindexter caught two passes for a career-high 53 yards. In the season-ending Foster Farms Bowl, he set career marks with five grabs and 71 yards and scored his first career touchdown.
About four months later, in the spring game, Poindexter caught six passes for a team-high 133 yards and a TD (all stats unofficial). Then last week, at Pac-12 Media Day, quarterback Khalil Tate revealed that Poindexter worked out with him in California.
“That tells me he’s trying to get better,” Tate said.
Poindexter has ideal measurables. Mastering the minutiae of a position that demands attention to detail has been an ongoing quest since he arrived on campus.
Asked this summer where he has made the most growth, Poindexter said the following:
“Two areas, actually. I would say patience — just trusting the process and how everything works. And then confidence. I came in here, and I didn’t know what kind of player I was. I really didn’t play football. On top of that, we (had) a bunch of different guys with a bunch of different personalities, so you just kind of had to find where you fit in.”
As the only returning scholarship wide receiver on the roster who’s over 6 feet tall and has appeared in a college game, Poindexter has a clearly defined role in this offense: He’s the big outside receiver who can use his body to defeat smaller defensive backs.
Asked in spring who had stood out in his group, outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone began with this:
“Shawn’s ability to use his length. Him being 6-5, 6-4, the red zone’s kind of his number. That’s where we’re going to try to use him more.”
Every other UA wideout falls into one of two categories: slot receiver or inexperienced/unproven. Some in the former group, such as Shun Brown and Tony Ellison, should retain their prominent playmaking roles. Redshirt freshman Stanley Berryhill III — who also had a big spring game (7-103-1) and is among the chosen ones for initial training-camp media interviews – is another slot receiver to watch.
The outside group is teeming with intriguing youngsters and newcomers. Poindexter is their senior leader, positioned and poised for a breakout.
