Dick Tomey

Dick Tomey and his players celebrate their 29-0 victory over Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 1994.

 David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star 1994

When Dick Tomey was Arizona's head football coach from 1987-2000, he spent most of his time on the practice field. Preparation was a process Tomey didn't take lightly.

It was fitting for the UA to name the outdoor practice fields neighboring the Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Sports Center after the Wildcats' all-time winningest head coach in program history.

On Friday, with a handful of his former players in attendance including Lance Briggs, Dennis Northcutt, Glenn Parker, Kelvin Eafon and Chuck Cecil among others, the UA unveiled a navy blue fixture with "Dick Tomey Football Practice Fields" in the unique Arizona athletics font and a photo of Tomey on the sidelines moments after the Wildcats beat Miami in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl, which was shot by former Star photographer David Sanders. 

A plaque honoring the late Tomey's accomplishments as the UA's head coach is on display at the gate entering the outdoor fields as well. 

The Wildcats — donning the "Desert Swarm" jerseys — will face Oregon State on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. 

