When Dick Tomey was Arizona's head football coach from 1987-2000, he spent most of his time on the practice field. Preparation was a process Tomey didn't take lightly.
It was fitting for the UA to name the outdoor practice fields neighboring the Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Sports Center after the Wildcats' all-time winningest head coach in program history.
On Friday, with a handful of his former players in attendance including Lance Briggs, Dennis Northcutt, Glenn Parker, Kelvin Eafon and Chuck Cecil among others, the UA unveiled a navy blue fixture with "Dick Tomey Football Practice Fields" in the unique Arizona athletics font and a photo of Tomey on the sidelines moments after the Wildcats beat Miami in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl, which was shot by former Star photographer David Sanders.
Welcome to the Dick Tomey Football Practice Fields! pic.twitter.com/97VAGOk24q— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 1, 2019
A plaque honoring the late Tomey's accomplishments as the UA's head coach is on display at the gate entering the outdoor fields as well.
Dick Tomey Football Practice Fields pic.twitter.com/ehsGwinLVS— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 1, 2019
The Wildcats — donning the "Desert Swarm" jerseys — will face Oregon State on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.