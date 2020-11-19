 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats unveil uniforms for first road game of the season

Arizona running back Nathan Tilford (33) hops into the end zone with the Wildcats last touchdown against Washington in the fourth quarter of their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Barring any last-minute complications, the Arizona Wildcats will travel to face Washington this weekend in Seattle. 

This will be the team's first road game of the season after the week one matchup  against Utah was canceled.

On Thursday evening, the Wildcats Twitter account posted their uniform combination for the game which includes white helmets, white jersey and navy bottoms. 

Washington is coming off a 27-21 home win against Oregon State, while the 'Cats will look to get their first win of the season and snap an eight-game losing streak which dates back to 2019.

UA's game against the Huskies kicks off at 6 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on Fox. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

