Arizona Wildcats valedictorian RhettRod: Adversity ‘made me stronger’

Rodriguez has already recorded the speech, which will play during Thursday’s livestream. He’ll watch the ceremony, which was moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic, from his family’s Georgia home. His dad, mom Rita and sister Raquel, a former UA cheerleader, will be with him.

“My main message is that we are all on different paths,” he said. “It’s important to understand that there’s bumps along the road, there’s going to be setbacks. But whenever that happens, don’t pray for an easier life; pray to be a stronger person.”

Rodriguez plans to pursue a master’s degree and will remain part of the Wildcats football team, ruling out speculation he could explore the graduate transfer route. Transferring was never in the cards for him, even after Rich Rodriguez was fired from the UA. Rich Rodriguez spent 2019 as Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator, but was let go — along with head coach Matt Luke and the rest of the Rebels’ staff — following a 4-8 season.

“A lot of people have asked why I didn’t leave,” Rhett Rodriguez said. “I have a lot of great friends and teammates so it was hard for me to imagine leaving them. I love the city of Tucson, our community is so special and I wasn’t ready to close that chapter yet.”