Arizona Wildcats valedictorian RhettRod: 'don’t pray for an easier life; pray to be a stronger person'
Rhett Rodriguez will speak during Thursday’s UA student-athlete convocation, but don’t expect the valedictorian to laud his own merits.

Even though Rodriguez, a backup quarterback for the Wildcats’ football team, is at the top of the UA athletes’ graduating class. And that he’s graduating in three years from the prestigious Eller College of Management.

“I didn’t want the speech to be all about me,” said Rodriguez, who will receive his degree in business management.

Perhaps it isn’t all that surprising. Rodriguez has deflected to his teammates, coaches and parents since his time as a Catalina Foothills High School star. A coach’s son to the core — Rich Rodriguez ran the Wildcats’ football program between from 2012-17 — Rhett Rodriguez shoulders the blame when things go poorly and spreads the credit when they’re going well.

Arizona quarterback Rhett Rodriguez limbers up his arm, one of the first Wildcats on the field getting ready to play Colorado at Arizona Stadium, Friday, November 2, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Rodriguez’s personal journey isn’t a prevalent part of the Thursday’s speech, but it guides the message.

Rodriguez stayed at the UA after his father was fired in January 2018, even starting at UCLA in Kevin Sumlin’s first season. “RhettRod” fell to third string last season, behind Khalil Tate and Grant Gunnell, and redshirted as a result. He enters his redshirt junior season as a backup to Gunnell.

“I think I’m in a unique position just because I have gone through a lot of adversity and it’s made me stronger. And I was excited to share my opinion on it all,” Rodriguez said. “I wanted to talk about perseverance and having confidence because that’s really important.”

Rodriguez has already recorded the speech, which will play during Thursday’s livestream. He’ll watch the ceremony, which was moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic, from his family’s Georgia home. His dad, mom Rita and sister Raquel, a former UA cheerleader, will be with him.

Rhett Rodriguez

“My main message is that we are all on different paths,” he said. “It’s important to understand that there’s bumps along the road, there’s going to be setbacks. But whenever that happens, don’t pray for an easier life; pray to be a stronger person.”

Rodriguez plans to pursue a master’s degree and will remain part of the Wildcats football team, ruling out speculation he could explore the graduate transfer route. Transferring was never in the cards for him, even after Rich Rodriguez was fired from the UA. Rich Rodriguez spent 2019 as Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator, but was let go — along with head coach Matt Luke and the rest of the Rebels’ staff — following a 4-8 season.

“A lot of people have asked why I didn’t leave,” Rhett Rodriguez said. “I have a lot of great friends and teammates so it was hard for me to imagine leaving them. I love the city of Tucson, our community is so special and I wasn’t ready to close that chapter yet.”

The quarterback said he spent his redshirt season focusing on being the best teammate he could be. He said he “sort of played the role of a bridge” between Tate and the freshman Gunnell.

“When there were times when there was miscommunication or things he didn’t understand, Khalil and even the others like Grant would come to me for part of that mental aspect,” he said. “I really enjoyed that.”

Rodriguez has a mind for football and a talent for communication, which is why his future career path shouldn’t be a surprise.

“If I had to bet,” he said, “I’d bet that one day I’ll be a coach.”

Watch RhettRod's speech

Arizona's student-athlete convocation will be live-streamed at 9 a.m. Thursday both at ArizonaWildcats.com and on the athletic department's Facebook page. Speakers include UA athletic director Dave Heeke, executive senior associate athletic director Erika Barnes, vice provost Cynthia Demetriou and Wildcats quarterback and valedictorian Rhett Rodriguez.

Arizona's spring 2020 graduates

CATS Forever program (former players completing degrees): Juan Aguilera (baseball, sports and society); Daniel Butler (baseball, social behavior and human understanding); Michael Flynn (baseball, sports and society); Kyle Simon (baseball, psychology); Shaq Richardson (football, psychology); Nick Wilson (football, social behavior and human understanding).

Baseball: Nate Brown (sports and society); Cameron Haskell (communication); Vince Vannelle (social behavior and student understanding); Justin Wylie (journalism).

Men's basketball: Max Hazzard (entrepreneurship); Chase Jeter (educational leadership); Jake DesJardins (business management); Stone Gettings (accounting and entrepreneurship); Kory Jones (sports and society); Dylan Smith (social behavior and human understanding).

Women's basketball: Amari Carter (educational leadershup); Dominique McBryde (social behavior and human understanding); Aari McDonald (sociology); Tee Tee Starks (educational leadership); Sam Thomas (psychology). 

Football: Lee Anderson (sociology; Steven Bailey (sports and society); Xavier Bell (applied humanities); Stanley Berryhill (literacy learning and leadership); Lorenzo Burns (social behavior and student understanding); Bryan Cain (communication); Jalen Cochran (psychology); Robert Congel (urban and regional development); Finton Connolly (literacy learning and leadership); Tristan Cooper (psychology); Tony Fields II (social behavior and human understanding); Jalen Harris (criminal justice studies); Mykee Irving (psychology); Terrence Johnson (marketing); Josh McCauley (criminal justice studies); Richard Merritt (business management); Blake Pfaff (criminal justice studies); Thomas Reid (psychology); Donald Reiter (urban and regional development); Rhett Rodriguez (business management); Colin Schooler (literacy learning and leadership); Rhedi Short (general studies); JJ Taylor (literacy learning and leadership); Chacho Ulloa (accounting); Jarrius Wallace (psychological science); Kylan Wilborn (communication). 

Women's golf: Sandra Nordaas (economics).

Gymnastics: Christina Berg (nutritional sciences); Jenny Leung (management information systems); Maddi Leydin (psychology); Heather Swanson (nutritional sciences).

Beach volleyball: Natalie Anselmo (accounting); Brooke Burling (public health); Caroline Cordes (marketing); Olivia Hallaran (public health). 

Soccer: Jill Aguilera (sports and society); Zoe Barrie (marketing); Lainey Burdett (marketing); Leah Carillo (care, health and society); Kelcey Cavarra (sports and society); Dana Dalton (public health); Samantha Falasco (retailing and consumer science); Morgan McGarry (accounting); Brynn Moga (social behavior and human understanding).

Sotball: Alyssa Dehnam (literacy learning and leadership); Jessie Harper (sociology); Malia Martinez (physiology). 

Men's swimming and diving: Thomas Anderson (communication); Jerad Kaskawal (systems engineering); Brendan Meyer (management information systems); Casey Ponton (marketing and entrepreneurship).

Women's swimming and diving: Hannah Cox (literacy learning and leadership); Daniela Georges (neuroscience and cognitive science); Kristen Jacobsen (accounting); Mallory Korenwinder (physiology); Taylor Nations (film and television). 

Men's tennis: Jonas Maier (business management). 

Women's tennis: Marie Van Aelst (communication). 

Men's track and field: Carlos Villarreal (psychology); Isaac Desjarlais (marketing); Matthew Treston (economics); Zakee Washington (applied humanities).

Women's track and field: Jennie Baragar-Patrash (history); Liz Lansing (international security); Aoife Martin (business analytics); Thea Ramsey (neuroscience and cognitive science); Tatum Waggoner (special education); Pamela White (rehabilitation studies). 

Volleyball: Devyn Cross (Africana studies); Shardonee Hayes (criminal justice studies); Makenna Martin (education); Julia Patterson (finance); Emi Pua'a (social behavior and student understanding). 

