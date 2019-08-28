After being in Tucson for three years, Arizona Wildcats wide receiver and special teams standout Thomas Reid III is a walk-on no more. On Wednesday, Reid broke his news and announced on Twitter he received a full-ride scholarship at the UA.
Blessed to receive a scholarship from University of Arizona. #BearDown #BacktheA #BuildingTheA pic.twitter.com/G3rGFCc0GW— Thomas Reid III (@lejre1) August 28, 2019
Reid, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt junior from Chesapeake, Virginia was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a special teams player in 2018. Reid was also named Arizona's Special Teams MVP in 2018. He served as a blocker on both kickoff and punt return coverages while also garnering four tackles on the UA's punt unit.
Reid becomes the latest walk-on to earn a scholarship in 2019. In April, starting center Josh McCauley was rewarded a scholarship.
