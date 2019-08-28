Thomas Reid III makes a catch with a coach providing defensive pressure during the University of Arizona's spring season practice session,Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

After being in Tucson for three years, Arizona Wildcats wide receiver and special teams standout Thomas Reid III is a walk-on no more. On Wednesday, Reid broke his news and announced on Twitter he received a full-ride scholarship at the UA. 

Reid, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt junior from Chesapeake, Virginia was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a special teams player in 2018. Reid was also named Arizona's Special Teams MVP in 2018. He served as a blocker on both kickoff and punt return coverages while also garnering four tackles on the UA's punt unit. 

Reid becomes the latest walk-on to earn a scholarship in 2019. In April, starting center Josh McCauley was rewarded a scholarship. 

The Wildcats will have a bye this week, but will return to host NAU next Saturday at 7 p.m. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.