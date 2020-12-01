Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Drew Dixon opts out of season

Another opt-out for the Arizona Wildcats. Except this time, the UA football player opting out wasn't a defensive back.

Arizona redshirt junior wide receiver Drew Dixon will opt out of the 2020 season, which was confirmed by the Star on Tuesday. After missing the season opener, Dixon appeared in Arizona's previous two games at Washington and UCLA, but didn't record a catch until last Saturday, when he hauled in three passes for 46 yards in the Wildcats' 27-10 loss to the Bruins.

UA head coach Kevin Sumlin was asked in his weekly press conference on Monday if Dixon's performance last week was due to established in-practice chemistry with backup quarterback Will Pummer, who substituted for Grant Gunnell after the starter sustained a right shoulder injury.

“There's more to it than that. (Dixon) played 70-something plays the week before. Didn't play the first game, because of some other issues. Played 70-some plays the week before and nobody knew he was on the field," Sumlin said. "Did not start the game last Saturday night. That might have something to do with his performance.”

After a breakout game, the motive for Dixon to opt out the final three contests of the season remains uncertain.