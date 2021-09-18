Arizona Wildcats will be without defensive tackle Trevon Mason for NAU game

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against NAU at Arizona Stadium on Saturday night:

* Starting defensive tackle Trevon Mason is not suited up. Mason, a fifth-year senior, has been one of Arizona’s most productive defenders. He has 12 tackles, including two stops for losses.

* It appears that second-year freshman Paris Shand will take Mason’s place at defensive tackle. That isn’t the only change along the defensive line. Based on warmups, it looks like transfer Mo Diallo will make his first career start at the “Anchor” defensive end position.

* Offensive linemen Jordan Morgan and Donovan Laie fully participated in warmups. Morgan sat out much of the second half last week after missing the season opener because of a lower-body injury. Laie missed most of the second half after getting rolled up in a pile.

* It appears that third-year freshman Jeff Widener will start at quarterback for NAU. Week 1 starter Keondre Wudtee did not participate in warmups. He missed most of the first two games because of an ankle injury. Widener has passed for 476 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions this season.