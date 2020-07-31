You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats will play rival Arizona State in 2020 football opener
breaking editor's pick top story

Arizona Wildcats will play rival Arizona State in 2020 football opener

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) jukes Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) as he moves the ball up field for a touchodwn during a game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats will face in-state rival Arizona State Sept. 26 in Week 1 of the condensed college football season, the league announced Friday.

The Territorial Cup game, which the Sun Devils have won the past three seasons, is a part of the Pac-12's latest updates to the 10-game conference-only schedule that is set to begin on Sept. 26. Other Pac-12 season-opening matchups include USC-UCLA and Washington-Stanford. 

The Wildcats and Sun Devils have routinely played in the last game of the regular season. But for the first time since 1937, the Territorial Cup game will be the season-opening game to kick off the new season.

Arizona's 2020 schedule

Sept. 26: ARIZONA STATE

Oct. 3: at Washington

Oct. 10: COLORADO

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: USC

Oct. 31: at Utah

Nov. 7: at Oregon State

Nov. 14: CAL

Nov. 21 (Friday): OREGON

Nov 28: at UCLA

Dec. 5: at Stanford

The full schedule is available on this grid:

The Pac-12's 2020 schedule grid

More details, as released by the Pac-12 on Friday afternoon: 

• The season is scheduled to start Sept. 26, but can be moved to a later date;

• Each team will play five home games and five road games;

• Games that are unable to be played can be made up during bye weeks or on Dec. 12, with the Pac-12 title game moving to Dec. 18 or 19. In Arizona's case, if the Sept. 26 opener against ASU, the Oct. 3 game at Washignton or the Oct. 10 home game vs. Colorado have to be moved, it'll be played Oct. 17, the UA's scheduled bye.

• The Pac-12 title game will be held at the team with the best record's home stadium. The game will move to Las Vegas for 2021.

• The conference also announced that men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross country teams will play conference-only schedules, and that their seasons can start no earlier than the weekend of Sept. 26.

 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

