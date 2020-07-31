Arizona Wildcats will play rival Arizona State in 2020 football opener

The Arizona Wildcats will face in-state rival Arizona State Sept. 26 in Week 1 of the coronavirus-condensed college football season, the Pac-12 Conference announced Friday.
The Territorial Cup game, which the Sun Devils have won the past three seasons, is perhaps the most glaring change in Arizona's 10-game, conference-only schedule. The Wildcats and Sun Devils have routinely played in the last game of the regular season. This year's game was initially scheduled for Nov. 28. Instead, for the first time since 1937, the Territorial Cup game will be the season-opener.
Arizona has added a home game against Cal, with its scheduled home game against Stanford moved to Northern California. The only Pac-12 team the UA won't play during the shortened 2020 season is Washington State. Here's a look:
Arizona's 2020 schedule:
(all kickoff times TBA)
Sept. 26: ARIZONA STATE
Oct. 3: at Washington
Oct. 10: COLORADO
Oct. 17: Bye
Oct. 24: USC
Oct. 31: at Utah
Nov. 7: at Oregon State
Nov. 14: CAL
Nov. 20 (Friday): OREGON
Nov 28: at UCLA
Dec. 5: at Stanford
The Pac-12's week-by-week schedule:
(all kickoff times TBA)
Sept. 26
Arizona State at Arizona
USC at UCLA
Colorado at Oregon
Utah at Washington State
Cal at Oregon State
Stanford at Washington
Oct. 3
Arizona at Washington
UCLA at Oregon State
Utah at Colorado
Cal at USC
Stanford at Arizona State
Oregon at Washington State
Oct. 9
Arizona State ta Oregon
Oct. 10
USC at Stanford
Colorado at Arizona
Oregon State at Utah
Washington at Cal
Washington State at UCLA
Oct. 16
Utah at UCLA
Oct. 17
Colorado at USC
Cal at Washington State
Oregon at Oregon State
Oct. 24
USC at Arizona
UCLA at Arizona State
Stanford at Cal
Oregon State at Washington
Oct. 30
Washington State at Stanford
Oct. 31
Arizona at Utah
Arizona State at Colorado
Washington at Oregon
Nov. 6
Colorado at Washington
Nov. 7
Arizona at Oregon State
Utah at Arizona State
Stanford at UCLA
Oregon at Cal
Washington State at USC
Nov. 14
Arizona State at Washington State
USC at Colorado
Cal at Arizona
Oregon State at Stanford
Washington at Utah
Nov. 20
Oregon at Arizona
Nov. 21
Arizona State at USC
UCLA at Washington
Colorado at Stanford
Utah at Cal
Washington State at Oregon State
Nov. 27
USC at Utah
Washington at Washington State
Nov. 28
Arizona at UCLA
Cal at Arizona State
Oregon State at Colorado
Stanford at Oregon
Dec. 4
UCLA at Cal
Dec. 5
Arizona at Stanford
Oregon at Utah
Oregon State at Arizona State
Washington at USC
Washington State at Colorado
Dec. 18/19
Pac-12 championship game (tentative), at home of division champion with best record
More details, as released by the Pac-12 on Friday afternoon:
• The 2020 football season is scheduled to start Sept. 26, but can be moved to a later date;
• Each team will play five home games and five road games;
• Games that are unable to be played because of an outbreak can be made up during bye weeks or on Dec. 12, with the Pac-12 title game moving to Dec. 18 or 19. In Arizona's case, if the Sept. 26 opener against ASU, the Oct. 3 game at Washington or the Oct. 10 home game vs. Colorado have to be moved, the new game will be played Oct. 17, the day of the UA's scheduled bye.
• The Pac-12 title game will be held at the team with the best record's home stadium. The game will move to Las Vegas for 2021.
• The Pac-12 also announced that men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross country teams will play conference-only schedules, and that their seasons can start no earlier than the weekend of Sept. 26.
