Arizona Wildcats will play rival Arizona State in 2020 football opener
The Arizona Wildcats will face in-state rival Arizona State Sept. 26 in Week 1 of the coronavirus-condensed college football season, the Pac-12 Conference announced Friday.

The Territorial Cup game, which the Sun Devils have won the past three seasons, is perhaps the most glaring change in Arizona's 10-game, conference-only schedule. The Wildcats and Sun Devils have routinely played in the last game of the regular season. This year's game was initially scheduled for Nov. 28. Instead, for the first time since 1937, the Territorial Cup game will be the season-opener.

Arizona has added a home game against Cal, with its scheduled home game against Stanford moved to Northern California. The only Pac-12 team the UA won't play during the shortened 2020 season is Washington State. Here's a look:

Arizona's 2020 schedule:

(all kickoff times TBA)

Sept. 26: ARIZONA STATE

Oct. 3: at Washington

Oct. 10: COLORADO

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: USC

Oct. 31: at Utah

Nov. 7: at Oregon State

Nov. 14: CAL

Nov. 20 (Friday): OREGON

Nov 28: at UCLA

Dec. 5: at Stanford

The Pac-12's week-by-week schedule:

(all kickoff times TBA)

Sept. 26

Arizona State at Arizona

USC at UCLA

Colorado at Oregon

Utah at Washington State

Cal at Oregon State

Stanford at Washington

Oct. 3

Arizona at Washington

UCLA at Oregon State

Utah at Colorado

Cal at USC

Stanford at Arizona State

Oregon at Washington State

Oct. 9

Arizona State ta Oregon

Oct. 10

USC at Stanford

Colorado at Arizona

Oregon State at Utah

Washington at Cal

Washington State at UCLA

Oct. 16

Utah at UCLA

Oct. 17

Colorado at USC

Cal at Washington State

Oregon at Oregon State

Oct. 24

USC at Arizona

UCLA at Arizona State

Stanford at Cal

Oregon State at Washington

Oct. 30

Washington State at Stanford

Oct. 31

Arizona at Utah

Arizona State at Colorado

Washington at Oregon

Nov. 6

Colorado at Washington

Nov. 7

Arizona at Oregon State

Utah at Arizona State

Stanford at UCLA

Oregon at Cal

Washington State at USC

Nov. 14

Arizona State at Washington State

USC at Colorado

Cal at Arizona

Oregon State at Stanford

Washington at Utah

Nov. 20

Oregon at Arizona

Nov. 21

Arizona State at USC

UCLA at Washington

Colorado at Stanford

Utah at Cal

Washington State at Oregon State

Nov. 27

USC at Utah

Washington at Washington State

Nov. 28

Arizona at UCLA

Cal at Arizona State

Oregon State at Colorado

Stanford at Oregon

Dec. 4

UCLA at Cal

Dec. 5

Arizona at Stanford

Oregon at Utah

Oregon State at Arizona State

Washington at USC

Washington State at Colorado

Dec. 18/19

Pac-12 championship game (tentative), at home of division champion with best record

More details, as released by the Pac-12 on Friday afternoon: 

• The 2020 football season is scheduled to start Sept. 26, but can be moved to a later date;

• Each team will play five home games and five road games;

• Games that are unable to be played because of an outbreak can be made up during bye weeks or on Dec. 12, with the Pac-12 title game moving to Dec. 18 or 19. In Arizona's case, if the Sept. 26 opener against ASU, the Oct. 3 game at Washington or the Oct. 10 home game vs. Colorado have to be moved, the new game will be played Oct. 17, the day of the UA's scheduled bye.

• The Pac-12 title game will be held at the team with the best record's home stadium. The game will move to Las Vegas for 2021.

• The Pac-12 also announced that men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross country teams will play conference-only schedules, and that their seasons can start no earlier than the weekend of Sept. 26.

 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

