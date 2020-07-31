Arizona Wildcats will play rival Arizona State in 2020 football opener

Pac-12 championship game (tentative), at home of division champion with best record

More details, as released by the Pac-12 on Friday afternoon:

• The 2020 football season is scheduled to start Sept. 26, but can be moved to a later date;

• Each team will play five home games and five road games;

• Games that are unable to be played because of an outbreak can be made up during bye weeks or on Dec. 12, with the Pac-12 title game moving to Dec. 18 or 19. In Arizona's case, if the Sept. 26 opener against ASU, the Oct. 3 game at Washington or the Oct. 10 home game vs. Colorado have to be moved, the new game will be played Oct. 17, the day of the UA's scheduled bye.

• The Pac-12 title game will be held at the team with the best record's home stadium. The game will move to Las Vegas for 2021.

• The Pac-12 also announced that men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's and women's cross country teams will play conference-only schedules, and that their seasons can start no earlier than the weekend of Sept. 26.

