Arizona Wildcats WR Jaden Mitchell hurts knee, continuing run of bad health luck

Arizona Wildcats receiver Jaden Mitchell has suffered a knee injury of unknown severity.

Mitchell posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he has crutches and a wrap and brace on his right knee.

“So many emotions and not a lot of words,” Mitchell posted. “Just know this is gonna be a hell of a story.”

Mitchell is a redshirt freshman who already has been through a lot in terms of his health. He delayed his enrollment to Arizona after suffering a season-ending injury to his left knee in high school in August 2017.

This summer, Mitchell contracted COVID-19. He had to quarantine for four weeks and lost 14 pounds.

“This virus is no joke,” Mitchell wrote at the time on Twitter.