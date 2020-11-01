 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats WR Jaden Mitchell hurts knee, continuing run of bad health luck
Arizona Wildcats WR Jaden Mitchell hurts knee, continuing run of bad health luck

Redshirt freshman had COVID-19 this summer and had to delay enrollment at UA due to knee injury

030620-spt-uafb-p6.jpg

Receiver Jaden Mitchell settles under a punt as spring practice continues for the Arizona Wildcats, March 5, 2020, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats receiver Jaden Mitchell has suffered a knee injury of unknown severity.

Mitchell posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he has crutches and a wrap and brace on his right knee.

“So many emotions and not a lot of words,” Mitchell posted. “Just know this is gonna be a hell of a story.”

Mitchell is a redshirt freshman who already has been through a lot in terms of his health. He delayed his enrollment to Arizona after suffering a season-ending injury to his left knee in high school in August 2017.

This summer, Mitchell contracted COVID-19. He had to quarantine for four weeks and lost 14 pounds.

“This virus is no joke,” Mitchell wrote at the time on Twitter.

Mitchell is a 5-9, 175-pound slot receiver who was working toward a role in the rotation this season after redshirting in 2019.

More should be known about Mitchell’s status Monday afternoon, when UA coach Kevin Sumlin addresses the media. Arizona opens the 2020 season on Saturday at Utah.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

