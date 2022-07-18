Arizona WR Jacob Cowing named early candidate for Maxwell Award

Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the best player in college football.

The UTEP transfer is one of 85 early-season candidates. Cowing had a standout 2021 season with the Miners, catching 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns. The Maricopa native was named First-Team All-Conference USA. He transferred to the UA during the offseason, and projects to be among new quarterback Jayden de Laura's top targets in Tucson.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the college player of the year since 1937. Cowing is joined in this year's watch list by 2021 winner Bryce Young of Alabama, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Texas' Bijan Robinson, a Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic High School graduate who is an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Cowing is the second Wildcat in three days to earn a preseason accolade. On Saturday, Arizona punter Kyle Osterdorp was named a preseason second-team All-American by The Sporting News. Ostendorp led the Pac-12 in punting last season and was named to the all-conference team, becoming the first Wildcats punter honored since Keenyn Crier in 2007.