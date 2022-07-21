 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona WR Jacob Cowing named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Jacob Cowinga

 Arizona athletics

Arizona's Jacob Cowing is among 43 early-season candidates for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's top receiver.

A Maricopa native, Cowing was among Conference USA's top pass-catchers before transferring to Arizona during the offseason. Cowing's final season with the Miners was his best: He caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2019, he led all CUSA freshmen with 550 receiving yards. Earlier this week, Cowing was named one of 85 early-season candidates for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation's most outstanding player.

Though it's traditionally a wide receiver's award, the Biletnikoff Award is given to the best receiver at any position, whether it's a wideout, tight end, slot receiver or running back.

Semifinalists, finalists and the winner recipient are selected by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 640 journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

Cowing and the Wildcats open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at San Diego State.

Compiled in part from a news release.

