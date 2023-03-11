Sometimes, goals and aspirations aren’t always achieved according to plan. Jacob Cowing recently discovered that.

After entering the transfer portal as one of the most highly-touted wide receivers following three seasons at UTEP, Cowing committed to play football for the Arizona Wildcats.

One of the primary reasons Cowing transferred to the UA was to be closer to his toddler son, Chase, who lives in the Phoenix area. The other: to prepare for the NFL draft in one season playing at the Power 5 level. Even Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said he thought Cowing “was going to be (at Arizona for) one year.”

Among Cowing’s goals for last season: catch 75 passes and have over 1,000 receiving yards.

Check and check.

Cowing finished 2022 leading the Pac-12 in receptions (85) and fourth in receiving yards (1,034) — and helped the Wildcats become the sixth-best passing offense in FBS. He also caught seven touchdowns in 2022, albeit they were all scored in the first five games; he didn’t score the final seven games of the season. Cowing’s 85 catches ranks third in program history for single-season receptions, placing him just behind Bobby Wade (93) and Dennis Northcutt (88).

“He hit his — let’s call it — football goals,” Fisch said of Cowing.

But it wasn’t quite enough to warrant the slot receiver becoming a Day 1 or even a Day 2 selection in the NFL draft. Cowing was at a crossroad: should he stay or should he go?

Fisch asked Cowing a series of questions.

“We talked about the aspiration of being a second- or third-round pick,” Fisch said. “‘Do you have the aspiration of being a fifth-round pick? Is your aspiration to win a Biletnikoff (Award) or are you OK with just leading the Pac-12 in catches?’”

Cowing then sought intel from NFL scouts to gauge where he stands in this draft class’ receiver group.

“One of the conversations we had was about my weight,” Cowing said. “We both knew that I wanted to get my weight up to show the scouts that I can gain weight for the next level. That’s one of the main reasons why I wanted to come back. Also, understanding the game a little bit better, because going from college to the NFL is a higher pace, has smarter people, so I want to be able to feel that and feel the atmosphere with the guys that I came here with last year and try to turn around this program. One of my biggest dreams was to come and play for Arizona football, so I want to fulfill that.

“They wanted to see my growth in weight, and I completely agree with them on that,” Cowing added.

“The heavier you get, the better it is to take bigger impact. The coaches just want me to work on my weight.”

Currently, Cowing weighs 175 pounds, but he wants to “about 8-10 pounds” to his 5-11 frame. Easy, right?

“I’ve always had trouble gaining weight,” Cowing said. “That’s just always how my body has been. I have a good nutrition plan that’s heading me in the right direction and gain weight.”

Fisch said Cowing “is on a great nutritional plan here, which he was only on for one year.”

“We felt like that second year was going to make a big difference,” he said.

Coupled with strength and conditioning coach Tyler Owens’ workout plan in the offseason, Cowing can now feel his body changing — and that goes for several of his teammates too.

“He’s doing a tremendous job getting guys to where they want to get,” Cowing said of Owens. “A lot of guys are bigger, faster, stronger and are lifting crazy weight, so he’s doing the right thing.”

Aside from gaining weight, Cowing is striving to add more dimensions to his arsenal before bolting for the NFL, and that includes reps on special teams as a punt and kick returner. Last season, Cowing returned seven punts for 56 yards.

“Those are two areas that I’ve been lacking so far in college,” Cowing said. “I haven’t been on punt return and kick return like that, so that’s gonna be my focus, just making plays on punt return and kick return. … My mindset is changing from last year to this year, and I’m understanding that this is my last year, so I gotta take in anything that I can out of this opportunity of being here at Arizona. I’m trying to be the best I can be as an athlete.”

One player who benefitted from special teams reps under Fisch’s tutelage was former UA wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III, the Tucson native who played at Mountain View High School before Arizona. Berryhill played “gunner” on punt coverage, a role he had with the Detroit Lions as an NFL rookie last season.

More involvement on special teams, along with playing outside receiver now that Dorian Singer transferred to USC, will “increase (Cowing’s) value as an NFL player,” Fisch said.

“We didn’t want them to look at him as just a slot receiver,” he said. “I think it’s a responsibility of a head coach in college football to help your player get to the NFL if they’re capable.”

So, the decision to return to the UA for one last hurrah “didn’t weigh on me too much.”

“I was looking at the bigger picture,” said Cowing. “If I come back, I can work on my weight, work on myself as a football player. Most importantly, football ends at some point, so I wanted to come back and get my degree and get that on my back. When football stops for me, I still have a degree and something I can use in life to still provide for my family.”

Cowing wasn’t the only NFL draft-eligible Wildcat to return to the UA: left tackle Jordan Morgan — projected to potentially fall in the first round before tearing an ACL against UCLA late in the season — and starting running back Michael Wiley spurned the draft to return for another season.

The Wildcats are expected to return eight starters on offense, including Cowing’s receiver counterpart Tetairoa McMillan and tight end Tanner McLachlan. McMillan led the Pac-12 at 18 yards per reception while McLachlan’s 456 yards (with two touchdowns on 34 catches) were the most by a UA tight end since Rob Gronkowski in 2008; plus, guard Jonah Savaiinaea, who started every single game in 2022 as a true freshman, will be among the anchors up front for the UA.

“Our team is based off chemistry, and we’ve had guys play for a year now, so we know how everyone works,” Cowing said.

“Our chemistry is only going to get bigger, our drive is only going to get bigger and like we always say in the building, ‘Winning is personal.’ Everyone knows that and we’re coming in with a different mindset this year.”

Despite losing Singer, the return of Cowing, Wiley and Morgan “is huge” — and it could be the difference for the Wildcats qualifying for a bowl for the first time since 2017.

“We have guys with potential of going to the next level and showing the world what their talents are all about,” Cowing said. “We have that coming back to the university for one more year, and we’re going to ride out and do what we always wanted to do and change Arizona football and get that winning confidence.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of this program. I’m looking forward to it.”

UA spring practice When: March 14-April 15 Where: UA campus Spring Game: Saturday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. (All practices are open to the public)

<&rule>

Lev: Defensive backs, beware — Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is ‘ready to take over’ Michael Lev column: Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who made multiple Freshman All-American teams last year, is faster, bigger and stronger — a scary thought for secondaries across college football.

Arizona Wildcats hire Armond Hawkins as assistant director of recruiting, defensive analyst Armond Hawkins played defensive back at Idaho, before having a director of high school relations role at USC and Colorado.