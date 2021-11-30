Arizona WR Jaden Mitchell enters transfer portal; Wildcat career was derailed by injuries

Receiver Jaden Mitchell is the latest member of the Arizona football team to announced he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Mitchell, a third-year player from Las Vegas, appeared in one game with the Wildcats, in 2019. He has been beset by injuries during his football career, including ACL injuries to both knees.

In a message posted on Twitter, Mitchell thanked the head coaches who recruited and tutored him – Rich Rodriguez, Kevin Sumlin and Jedd Fisch – “for giving me the opportunity to achieve my dreams and goals.”

Mitchell also thanked his position coaches, Theron Aych and Kevin Cummings, “for helping me grow as a man and as a receive;” the strength staff “for helping me come back bigger, fast and stronger;” and senior director of player and community relations Syndric Steptoe “for all your wise words, long talks and advice you have given me over the last couple of years.”

“To the Wildcat fans," Mitchell added, “thank you for the constant support and love you have shown me from the start. Lastly, to my brothers who I have built lifelong bonds with ... I’m going to miss all the memories and times we had.