Arizona WR/QB Jamarye Joiner doubtful to play vs. Cal; TE Bryce Wolma expected back

Arizona receiver/quarterback Jamarye Joiner is doubtful to play against Cal this Saturday because of a knee injury, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said.

Joiner injured his right knee during the second half of last week’s 41-34 loss at USC. The injury is not considered season-ending, Fisch said, and shouldn’t require surgery. If Joiner were able to play, he likely would have to wear a brace over the knee.

Joiner has taken on part-time QB duties since Arizona lost Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz to season-ending injuries. Joiner threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Tayvian Cunningham against the Trojans and is tied for the team lead with two TD passes (on only seven total attempts).

Will Plummer will continue to start for the Wildcats after posting a career-best 20-34-264 line against USC.

Fisch said he expects tight end Bryce Wolma to return after he missed the USC game. Fisch said defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, who has missed the past three games, is probable to play vs. the Golden Bears.

Players whose status is up in the air include offensive lineman Donovan Laie, defensive linemen Mo Diallo and Paris Shand, and safety Gunner Maldonado.

