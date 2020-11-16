Arizona WRs Brian Casteel, Drew Dixon expected back for Wildcats' game at Washington

Arizona is expected to have two veteran receivers available for Washington who sat out the season opener.

Brian Casteel and Drew Dixon will suit up against the Huskies on Saturday in Seattle, UA coach Kevin Sumlin announced Monday.

Casteel, a redshirt junior, led Arizona with 45 receptions last season, good for 397 yards and three touchdowns. Dixon, also a redshirt junior, had 14 catches for 143 yards and two scores.

Casteel and Dixon were among the players the UA deemed “unavailable” for last week’s opener against USC. The school did not specify if they were injured or what their injuries were.

Sumlin said freshman Dyelan Miller, who had a strong training camp, likely won't play after also missing the opener.

The Wildcats will need to be at full capacity to move the ball through the air against Washington, which yielded just 85 passing yards in its season-opening win over Oregon State last week.

