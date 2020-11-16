 Skip to main content
Arizona WRs Brian Casteel, Drew Dixon expected back for Wildcats' game at Washington
Cats to face Huskies defense that yielded just 85 passing yards in opener vs. Oregon State

091519-sports-UAFB-p15.JPG

Arizona receiver Drew Dixon is expected to make his 2020 debut vs. Washington after missing the opener.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star/

Arizona is expected to have two veteran receivers available for Washington who sat out the season opener.

Brian Casteel and Drew Dixon will suit up against the Huskies on Saturday in Seattle, UA coach Kevin Sumlin announced Monday.

Casteel, a redshirt junior, led Arizona with 45 receptions last season, good for 397 yards and three touchdowns. Dixon, also a redshirt junior, had 14 catches for 143 yards and two scores.

Casteel and Dixon were among the players the UA deemed “unavailable” for last week’s opener against USC. The school did not specify if they were injured or what their injuries were.

Sumlin said freshman Dyelan Miller, who had a strong training camp, likely won't play after also missing the opener.

The Wildcats will need to be at full capacity to move the ball through the air against Washington, which yielded just 85 passing yards in its season-opening win over Oregon State last week.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

