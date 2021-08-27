Arizona's 2021 schedule breakdown: Full slate is filled with challenges

What to expect: With the Cougars coming off an 11-1 season and a national audience tuning in, this game represents an opportunity for the Wildcats to make a statement in Fisch’s debut. Although BYU lost a ton from that team — including QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft — it won’t be easy. The Cougars are always physical in the trenches, and they won that crucial battle the past two times the teams met.

Player to watch: WR Gunner Romney. After playing a complementary role behind Dax Milne a year ago, the senior from Chandler High School — who still caught 39 passes for 767 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 — is poised to emerge as the Cougars’ leading receiver.

All time: Arizona leads the series 12-11-1, but the Cougars have had the better of it lately. They have won the past two meetings (by a combined seven points) and six of the past nine.

SAN DIEGO STATE

When: Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Networks